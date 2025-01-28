"Who is believing this junk?"; "This humble gimmick is so tired" - Fans slam Jannik Sinner for 'cringe' comments about modest beginnings

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner’s recent comments about staying humble and remembering his modest beginnings have drawn sharp criticism from fans. Many have slammed the tennis star for what they perceive as an inauthentic narrative.

Sinner recently defended his Australian Open title with a commanding victory over Alexander Zverev in the final. Both players were competing in their third Grand Slam final, but their journeys took drastically different turns—Sinner emerged triumphant in all three, while Zverev suffered his third consecutive defeat at this stage.

In an interview with Tennis Australia, the World No. 1 reflected on his humble beginnings, describing his upbringing in a "small house in a small village." He emphasized that success will not change him as a person.

"I want to be just a humble person tbh. I always remind myself where I’m from, & I’m from a small house in a small village... I believe we are also people who are very good in what we are, so we are automatically also an inspiration for younger people. But that’s it. We are not changing the world. So why change ourself with success," Jannik Sinner said.

A video of his interview was posted on X and several fans expressed frustration with Sinner’s 'detailed' explanation of his humility

"Bro grew up in the European equivalent of Aspen, carries around a gucci bag on court and receives clostebol... Who is believing this junk? Disney is putting out better fantasies," one fan wrote.

"I have nothing against Sinner but blowing your own trumpet about how good you are as a person is a bit cringe," another fan wrote.

"Yeah, because humble people explain in details how humble they are😂" a third fan wrote.

"This humble gimmick is so tired," yet another fan wrote.

Many fans even talked about Sinner's doping case.

"Very small liquid, Very small vial, Very small little prick when doing jab jab," one fan wrote.

"no you are not an good example for young players. they learn take Clostebol to win," another fan wrote.

Jannik Sinner's doping case to be heard by CAS in April

Jannik Sinner tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug, twice in March 2024. The news about his failed drug tests was made public in August and it was announced by the ITIA that the Italian's contamination was unintentional and he received a no-guilt verdict.

The WADA, however, appealed the ITIA's hearing and CAS will hear the case in April. Sinner was asked about the situation after his triumph in Melbourne during a press conference.

"Tough to say. I’m not thinking about it at the moment. I just came off an amazing run here. I want to enjoy this moment to be honest," Jannik Sinner said. "And yes, the hearing, now we know the date, and that's it. Right now, I want to enjoy this moment."

WADA is seeking a two-year ban for the World No. 1, with the hearing's outcome expected to be revealed before the next Grand Slam, the French Open in June.

