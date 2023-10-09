Who are Ben Shelton's parents? Everything you need to know about the American's mother, and father who have both played tennis

Ben Shelton, the rising tennis sensation from Atlanta, United States, has captured the hearts of fans with his remarkable journey in the sport so far. But behind every successful athlete is a supportive family, and the youngster is no exception.

Ben's father Bryan is not just a proud parent but also a former tennis player. After nine seasons as a player on the ATP tour, Bryan transitioned into coaching, becoming a prominent figure in the tennis world. He assumed the role of the national coach of the United States Tennis Association, where he played a pivotal role in nurturing young talents.

In 1999, Bryan took up the position of head coach for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets women's tennis team. His coaching expertise didn't stop there. In 2012, he became the head coach of the Florida Gators men's tennis team.

Following his successful escapades in the United States, Bryan started working with his son Ben Shelton as a full-time coach this year (June). The duo have begun on a positive note, with Ben chalking up a brilliant semifinal run at the 2023 US Open. He is currently competing in Shanghai and is through to the fourth round.

Shelton's mother, Lisa Witsken also shares a deep connection with tennis. She was an accomplished tennis player at the junior level, showcasing the family's innate talent for the sport. After her marriage to Bryan, she transitioned from a tennis career to finding opportunities in real estate.

Lisa's family background also has a tennis connection. Her brother, Todd Witsken, was a notable tennis player who participated in prestigious tournaments such as the Australian Open and Roland Garros in 1988 and 1989, respectively. Todd achieved a career-high ranking of No. 43 in the world.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton’s sister Emma Shelton is also a professional tennis player and has earned decent recognition in her career so far. She is currently a significant part of the Florida Gators tennis team.

Emma was named SEC Fresher and Newcomer of the Week in April 2021 and received the ITA Carolina Region Rookie of the Year award in 2020. She also secured victory at the USTA Winter National Championships in January.

Ben Shelton's family has been a source of unwavering support throughout his tennis journey, and their shared love for the sport has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in his success. They currently reside together in Gainesville, Florida, United States.

"Too bad, for that to come from such a great champion" - Ben Shelton's father Bryan on Novak Djokovic 'mocking' his son at US Open

Ben Shelton's father Bryan has expressed his disappointment with Novak Djokovic imitating his son's 'dialed-in' celebration after their 2023 US Open match.

Shelton had a breakthrough performance in New York this year, reaching the semifinals, where he was defeated by Djokovic. While the Serb playfully copied the youngster's celebration, Bryan didn't appreciate the gesture and criticized Djokovic for what he viewed as "mocking" his son.

“He wants to be loved so much, Novak…He wanted to mock Ben at the end. It wasn't something he was doing just to copy Ben. It was to mock him. And that's too bad, for that to come from such a great champion," said Bryan.

The incident drew attention and raised questions about Djokovic's sportsmanship. The 36-year-old not only went on to win the 2023 US Open but also reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the latest ATP rankings update.