Who is Brianna Bardhi, the model seen with Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard's US Open title win? All you need to know

A innocuous selfie by model Brianna Bardhi along with Carlos Alcaraz has stirred the hornet's nest. The young Spaniard beat his archrival Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final on Sunday, September 7. After capturing his sixth Major title, he went to Chez Margaux, one of Manhattan's premier hotspots, to unwind with his brother Alvaro and his girlfriend.

Alcaraz bumped into Bardhi and a few other models there, and spent some time with them. A picture posted by the latter on social media led to exaggerated reports of the 22-year-old's playboy nature, which simply wasn't the case. Nevertheless, Bardhi has found herself in the crosshairs of the media with her post, and here's everything to know about her.

Bardhi is a New York based model and social media personality. She has quickly made a name for herself in the modeling industry, bagging the covers of prominent magazines such as Elle and Maxim. She's currently signed with Wilhelmina Models.

She has been a part of quite a few fashion shows over the years. She has also become noted photographer Antoine Verglas' muse, having worked with him quite often in recent times.

Bardhi is also set to make her big screen debut later this year in the film Unbearable Christmas, directed by Kevin Cate. The movie also features the likes of Julia Stiles, Alex Moffat, Stephen Root and Mena Suvari, among others. Her star was already on the rise, and her brief encounter with Alcaraz has certainly brought her more recognition. As for the Spaniard, he's taking a well-deserved break after a hectic few months.

Carlos Alcaraz will return to action at the Laver Cup 2025

Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz has been in the form of his life over the past few months. He has reached the final of every tournament he has contested since April, winning six of them. Aside from his recent triumph at the US Open, he won the French Open, along with the Masters 1000 titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati. He also won the title at Queen's Club, while finishing as the runner-up at the Barcelona Open and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz was set to represent Spain in the second round of Davis Cup qualifiers this week. However, he withdrew from the same in order to recover after a gruelling few months. He will make his comeback at next week's Laver Cup in San Francisco, US. The eighth edition of the tournament will take place from September 19-21.

Alcaraz will represent Team Europe for the second time at the Laver Cup. He made his debut last year and was instrumental in his team's success. He won three of his four matches, leading the Europeans to their first title since 2021. He will compete alongside Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik and Flavio Cobolli in this year's edition.

