Who is Carlos Alcaraz's coach at Wimbledon? All you need to know about the Spaniard's team ahead of his final at SW19

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from capturing his third title on the trot at Wimbledon 2025. He will take on his archrival, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, in the summit clash on Sunday, July 13. The two are set to lock horns a month after their engrossing showdown for the title at the French Open, in which the Spaniard saved three championship points to successfully defend his title.

Alcaraz is in the middle of a purple patch. Aside from his 20 consecutive wins at Wimbledon, he has also won 24 consecutive matches starting from his Italian Open victory. The driving force behind his incredible run of form has been his coach, former World No. 1 and French Open champion, Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Alcaraz and Ferrero's partnership dates back to 2019. The latter turned down offers from several top players to coach his younger countryman since he was a teenager. Alcaraz moved to Villena in 2018 to train at the Ferrero Tennis Academy, and this is where Ferrero recognized his immense potential.

Six years later, Ferrero has coached Alcaraz to five Major titles, seven Masters 1000 titles and the World No. 1 ranking. He will now aim to add another Wimbledon title to his protege's resume. Alcaraz also added Samuel Lopez to his coaching team in December 2024.

Lopez used to work at Ferrero's academy and currently works under him as Alcaraz's secondary coach. Other members of his team include physical trainer Alberto Lledo, physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno, doctor Juanjo Lopez, agent Albert Molina. His older brother Alvaro doubles up as his hitting partner and he also brought on board his childhood friend Fran Rubio as an additional physiotherapist this year.

Alcaraz hasn't made too many changes to his coaching setup, and most of them have been working with him for years. Their camaraderie is quite evident, and the 22-year-old will aim to channel their support into another memorable win at SW19.

Carlos Alcaraz bidding to claim his third consecutive Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is vying to capture his third consecutive Wimbledon title. With top seed Jannik Sinner awaiting him in the final of the 2025 edition, it won't be an easy task. Nevertheless, given his current form, he holds the edge against his main rival on the tour.

Alcaraz would be the fifth man in the Open Era to win three titles in a row at SW19. Bjorn Borg was the first to do so, sweeping five consecutive titles starting from 1976. Pete Sampras did the same on two occasions, completing a hat-trick of titles from 1993 to 1995, and then bagging four in a row from 1997 onwards.

Roger Federer won five titles in a row between 2003 and 2007. Novak Djokovic was the most recent player to do so, hoisting the winner's trophy every year from 2018 to 2022. He came quite close to winning for the fifth straight year but lost to Alcaraz in the 2023 final. The Spaniard has remained unbeaten at the All England Club since that year.

