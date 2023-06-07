Who is Carlos Alcaraz's current coach? Meet the former World No. 1 who's nurturing the Spaniards career 

Former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero is currently serving as the coach of tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

Ferrero has had an illustrious playing career before transitioning into coaching. Following his debut in 1998, Ferrero immediately caught the tennis world's attention by reaching the finals of his inaugural Futures tournament in Italy. He continued to impress by making it to the semifinals in his first appearance in the main draw at the Grand Prix Hassan II.

The 43-year-old might not be among the most popular names in men's tennis, but has managed to achieve remarkable success throughout his career and made a significant impact on the tennis scene as well. On that note, let's delve into the Spaniard's background and coaching journey to gain deeper insights.

Juan Carlos Ferrero's Playing Career:

Juan Carlos Ferrero Donat, born on February 12, 1980, achieved significant success during his professional tennis career. He secured his first Major title at the 2003 French Open, which established him as one of the top players in the world. In September of the same year, the Spaniard touched the pinnacle of the men's game, reaching a career high ranking of world No. 1. His reign at the top lasted for eight weeks.

Ferrero's skills were not limited to clay courts, despite being renowned as one of the best clay-court players of his time. He proved himself as an all-court player, performing exceptionally well on hard and grass courts. Apart from his title-winning run at the French Open, he also secured a runner-up finish at the 2003 US Open. His aggressive style of play, powerful forehand, and remarkable speed on the court made him a formidable opponent. Throughout his career, he amassed 16 ATP titles, including four Masters 1000 events.

Juan Carlos Ferrero's Coaching History:

Day Five - Nitto ATP World Tour Finals: Juan Carlos Ferrero

Following his retirement from professional tennis, Ferrero ventured into coaching to share his expertise and knowledge with aspiring players. He began his coaching journey in 2017 by working with Alexander Zverev, who was ranked No. 11 in the world at the time. Their partnership concluded in February 2018 due to reported differences between them.

In 2019, Ferrero took on the role of coaching Carlos Alcaraz, a talented 16-year-old player at the time. Since then, their collaboration has yielded remarkable results. As of May 7, 2023, Alcaraz has clinched ten tournament victories on the ATP Tour under Ferrero's guidance. Their accomplishments include a Major title at the 2022 US Open and four Masters 1000 titles, at the 2022 Miami Open and Madrid Masters, as well as 2023 Indian Wells and Madrid Masters. Their most recent success this year came in May, when Alcaraz defended his ATP 1000 title in Madrid, Spain.

Juan Carlos Ferrero: Carlos Alcaraz's Only Coach Since 2019

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Fourteen

Since 2019, Juan Carlos Ferrero has been the sole coach of Carlos Alcaraz. Their partnership has flourished, leading to impressive victories and milestones for the young Spanish player. They have built a strong training foundation at the Juan Carlos (JC) Ferrero Tennis Academy in Alicante, located in southern Spain. This renowned academy serves as their main training base and contributes to their success on the professional circuit.

Ferrero's extensive experience as a former world No. 1 player and his deep understanding of the game have undoubtedly played a crucial role in shaping Alcaraz's development. The 20-year-old is currently the youngest player in history to be ranked No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Under Ferrero's guidance, he's exhibited remarkable skills, resilience, and determination. The duo are always seen adapting to new training methods and finding ways to improve their standards.

The young Spaniard has become a symbol of immense potential and promises a bright future for the sport. Fans and critics alike hold high expectations for Alcaraz, who is seen as an integral part of the next generation of tennis stars. As he continues to showcase his skills and determination on the court, the anticipation builds for the addition of more prestigious titles to his ever-growing trophy collection. The tennis world eagerly awaits the next chapter in Alcaraz's extraordinary journey under the guidance of his succesful coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Poll : 0 votes