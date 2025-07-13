Who is in Carlos Alcaraz's player box at Wimbledon 2025? All you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz arrived at Wimbledon 2025 seeking a third title on the trot. He's on the cusp of accomplishing his goal after progressing to the final yet again. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner stands between him and the winner's trophy. The duo put on a show when they clashed in the French Open final a few weeks ago.
Alcaraz was the defending champion in Paris as well, and saved three championship points to deny Sinner the title. With another Major title on the line, the Spaniard will have his entire support system in his player box cheering for him.
Alcaraz's player box is usually quite packed, especially during a final. His parents, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez and Virginia Garfia Escandon will be present, along with his three brothers. His elder brother Alvaro is also his hitting partner, while his younger brothers Sergio and Jaime are also budding tennis players.
The Spaniard's coaching team includes former pro Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has been his main coach since 2019. Samuel Lopez joined as an additional coach towards the end of last year. Physical trainer Alberto Lledo, physiotherapists Juanjo Moreno and Fran Rubio, and doctor Juanju Lopez are the other members of his team.
Albert Molina, Alcaraz's agent, introduced him to Ferrero when he was a junior player. He's also a regular fixture in his player box. He has spent most of his career with the same people by his side, and their support has helped him cement his position as one of the best players of his generation. He will aim to further his legacy with another triumph at the All England Club.
Carlos Alcaraz could become the third man in the Open Era to complete the "Channel Slam" multiple times
Winning the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back remains one of the toughest challenges in tennis. The short turnaround between the two Majors, coupled with the surface change, makes it a tall order for players to make it deep in both Majors. However, a few players have managed to do the same, not once but multiple times.
Five players have won the "Channel Slam", consecutively winning the French Open and Wimbledon, in the Open Era. Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have achieved this feat at least once in their careers.
Alcaraz now has a shot at repeating the feat for the second time, after he achieved this feat for the first time last year. He already won the French Open this year and a title at Wimbledon would make him the third man to accomplish this at least twice. Borg did it thrice in his career, while Nadal did it on two occasions. The young Spaniard would be keen to join this illustrious list as well.