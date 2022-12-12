Who is Chris Evert married to now? Looking into the American's relationship timeline

Chris Evert was a dominant force right from her debut in the early 1970s and continued to make an impact until she retired in 1989. As is the case with any popular player, there was considerable intrigue about her personal life as well. The 18-time Major champion has been in a few high-profile relationships and has been married multiple times in the past, but is single at the moment.

Evert runs her own tennis academy in Florida, the Evert Tennis Academy, with her brother John. The American also works as a commentator and an analyst.

Evert has continued to stay relevant following the end of her tennis career and the public interest in her hasn't waned at all. Here's a peek into her relationship timeline:

Is Chris Evert married?

No, Evert isn't married at the moment. But she has been married three times in the past. Her first husband was fellow tennis player John Lloyd. After the couple parted ways, she married downhill skier Andy Mill. Following her divorce from Mill, she tied the knot with golfer Greg Norman.

Unfortunately, the third time wasn't a charm either as she divorced Norman a year later.

Chris Evert's relationship timeline

Chris Evert at the 2016 WTA Finals.

Chris Evert's romance with Jimmy Connors was the talk of the town in the early 1970s. Both enjoyed considerable professional success during this period and the media frenzy surrounding them was off the charts. The two even played mixed doubles from time to time.

They got engaged while Evert was just 19 years old. Following their triumph at the 1974 Wimbledon Championships, they were set to be married on November 4 of that year. However, the wedding was called off. The duo got back together for a while between 1976 and 1978, before going their separate ways for good.

Evert walked down the aisle with British tennis player John Lloyd in 1979. The American had an affair with actor Adam Faith, following which she and Lloyd separated, but soon reconciled. But the marriage didn't last as they divorced in April 1987.

Martina Navratilova introduced Evert to skier Andy Mill, whom she married in 1988. The couple has three sons, Alexander, Nicholas, and Colton. They filed for divorce in November 2006, which was finalized a month later. The former World No. 1 paid her ex-husband a sum of $7 million as a settlement.

Evert got married for the third time in June 2008, this time to Australian golfer Greg Norman. They announced their intention to separate in October 2009, with the divorce being formalized a couple of months later. The American, who hasn't married again, has plenty to keep herself occupied these days.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes