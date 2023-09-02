Who are Coco Gauff's sponsors? Everything you need to know about the American's endorsements as she aims big at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff is currently sponsored by New Balance while she endorses Head for tennis rackets.

The American is just 19 years old but is already one of the most popular names in tennis and has won 13 titles across both singles and doubles throughout her young career.

Gauff first rose to prominence in 2019 when she shocked Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon. She went on to reach the fourth round of the tournament before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Over the years, she has produced a lot of promising performances and has won numerous titles and accolades, including the World No. 1 ranking in doubles and a top-5 spot in singles. Recently, she won her maiden titles in the WTA 500 and WTA 1000 categories, and is currently through to the fourth round of the US Open 2023.

Gauff's rise through the ranks and in popularity has seen her sign sponsorship and endorsement deals with some big brands. The 19-year-old currently endorses the American brand Head for tennis rackets, and uses the Head PT339.2 with 18 main and 20 cross strings.

Gauff is sponsored by another top American brand, New Balance, for clothing and shoes. The American signed her first multi-year deal with the company in 2018, when she was just 14 years old, and renewed it last year.

Coco Gauff became the first women's tennis player to have her signature shoe

Gauff became the first female tennis player to have her own signature shoe when the New Balance Coco CG1 shoe, which had a Vintage '90s theme, was released in August, 2022. It also made the American only the second active tennis player at the time to have a signature shoe, the other being Roger Federer.

Earlier this year, Gauff released her latest signature shoe with New Balance, the Coco CG1 'New Vintage', which came with a retro look.

Apart from her equipment and apparel, Coco Gauff is also sponsored by Italian food company Barilla.

Coco Gauff will face Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round of US Open 2023

Coco Gauff in action at the US Open

Coco Gauff booked her place in the fourth round of the US Open 2023, with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over 32nd seed Elise Mertens.

She will next face former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round of the New York Major. The Dane, who returned to tennis three years after initially retiring, reached the Round of 16 by beating Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Gauff and Wozniacki will lock horns for the very first time and the winner of the match will face either defending champion Iga Swiatek or 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals.