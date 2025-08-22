Who are the commentators and broadcasters for US Open 2025? All you need to know about the John McEnroe & Chris Evert-led team

ESPN and its affiliate channels will serve up round-the-clock coverage of the US Open 2025 for American audiences. The season's final Major runs from August 24 to September 7. In order to make the proceedings more informative and exciting for viewers, ESPN has an expert team of commentators and analysts, led by John McEnroe and Chris Evert.

McEnroe won four US Open titles, while Evert hoisted the winner's trophy on six occasions, a record she shares with Serena Williams. Both are intimately familiar with the challenges faced by the players at this Major, and can elaborate on those to the viewers at home.

They will be joined by retired tennis pros James Blake, Sam Querrey, Coco Vandeweghe, Mary Joe Fernandez, John Isner, Patrick McEnroe, Christopher Eubanks, Pam Shriver and Rennae Stubbs.

Sloane Stephens, who won the US Open 2017 and is currently on a hiatus, is trading her racket for a mic for the next fortnight. She will be a part of the ESPN team as well. Noted commentators Chris Fowler, Kris Budden, Chris McKendry, Sam Borden and Mike Monaco, among others, will also helm the broadcast proceedings.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert, along with Jannik Sinner's co-coach Darren Cahill, will also lend their insights to ESPN's coverage of the US Open. American fans can tune into ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (for Spanish coverage) to keep up with the action at the season's final Major.

Former top 20 player Feliciano Lopez, a quarterfinalist in New York during his playing days, will be a part of the Spanish coverage on ESPN Deportes. He will work alongside Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Eduardo Varela, Jose Luis Clerc, Daniel Orsanic, Carolina Guilen, Pilar Perez and Alejandro Klappenbach.

Aside from ESPN and its affiliates, ABC will also provide additional coverage of the US Open. The channel will broadcast matches on two Sundays, August 31 (fourth-round) and September 7 (men's singles final).

ESPN took over as the primary broadcaster of the US Open starting from 2015

ESPN ended CBS' monopoly of the US Open coverage in 2015. The sports broadcasting network signed a contract worth $770 million in 2013 for the rights to broadcast the tournament, about $250 million more than what CBS was willing to pay.

This brought an end to CBS' 47 years of coverage of the US Open. The initial deal was for 11 years. ESPN renewed the terms in 2024, securing the rights to show the tournament in a new 12-year deal until 2037. They also obtained limited sublicense rights in the new deal.

Aside from the main draw action, ESPN now also covers all the proceedings during the Fan Week, which takes place a week before the start of the tournament. The comprehensive coverage of the tournament played a big role in extending its role as the main broadcaster of the New York Major.

