Who are the commentators and broadcasters for Wimbledon 2025? All you need to know about the John McEnroe & Chris Evert-led team

ESPN will exclusively broadcast Wimbledon 2025 in the US across all of its platforms. The season's third Major gets underway from Monday, June 30 and will culminate with the women's and men's singles finals on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, respectively.
Fans will receive constant insightful comments during the matches, thanks to the commentary team led by John McEnroe and Chris Evert. Both know a thing or two about Wimbledon, having won three singles titles each during their heyday. They will be joined by another champion, Pam Shriver, who won five doubles titles at the All England Club.
Other notable names in the commentary box include former pros Mary Joe Fernandez, Patrick McEnroe, James Blake, Coco Vandeweghe, Rennae Stubbs and Jason Goodall. Sam Querrey, who made the semifinals at the grass court Major in 2017, will be making his debut in this role.
Darren Cahill, the current co-coach of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, will also be another well-known name joining ESPN's team as a commentator. He will be juggling both of his responsibilities simultaneously. Veteran commentators Mike Fowler, Chris McKendry, Mike Monaco and Kris Budden will also be a part of the commentating team.
American fans can listen to their entertaining and informative thoughts while watching the matches on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+. ABC will also broadcast a few matches on Saturday and Sunday (July 5 and 6).
ESPN took over as a Wimbledon broadcaster in the USA starting from 2003
ESPN first received the rights to broadcast Wimbledon as the cable television partner in the USA in 2003. However, they only got the full rights to broadcast the tournament starting from 2012. The tournament organizers weren't pleased with the previous broadcaster's (NBC) coverage.
NBC's choice to prioritize its own Today Show over the broadcast of matches, among other things, frustrated the Wimbledon organizers to no end. ESPN had already dipped its toes in broadcasting the tournament. The channel made its move and eventually received full rights in 2012.
The AELTC and ESPN reached an agreement to extend ESPN's coverage for another 12 years, starting from 2024 until 2035. ESPN increased its coverage by broadcasting the matches on its other platforms, including the Spanish-language ESPN Deportes. The comprehensive coverage provided by ESPN led to a smoother viewing experience for fans, who are now able to enjoy the tournament right from the very first round to the final without a hitch.