Who is Danielle Collins' boyfriend? Meet Tom Couch, the Australian who is dating the 2022 Australian Open finalist

Danielle Collins has been the surprise package at the 2022 Australian Open, reaching the final from the bottom half of the draw over more favored opponents. The American ousted seventh seed Iga Swiatek from the tournament on Thursday, with a resounding 6-4, 6-1 victory in their semifinal match-up.

During the match, there were several cut-aways to Collins' player box. That was where fans could see her boyfriend Tom Couch, who looked more animated than usual as he watched the action with nervous excitement.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about Collins' boyfriend of over two years:

Who is Tom Couch?

Tom Couch is a football player who has represented Melbourne Football club in the Australian Football league (AFL). The AFL is the only professional league for Australian rules football.

After his stint in Melbourne, Couch was appointed the playing coach of North Launceston in the Tasmanian Football League. Two years later, the 33-year-old embarked on a professional relationship with Danielle Collins as her physical trainer. The two have been dating from around the same time.

Couch has been a constant fixture in Collins' player box at tournaments over the last two years. Collins famously asked Couch to transfer seats during her quarterfinal match against Sofia Kenin at the 2020 French Open, because he was supposedly distracting her.

TENNIS @Tennis



1. Danielle Collins hits three successive double faults, still holds.

2. Tells her trainer/boyfriend to "sit in a different spot. SIT IN A DIFFERENT SPOT" after missing two BPs.



Sofia Kenin leads 6-4, 2-2.



Passport to tnns.co/rgblog1007 "You're outta here!"1. Danielle Collins hits three successive double faults, still holds.2. Tells her trainer/boyfriend to "sit in a different spot. SIT IN A DIFFERENT SPOT" after missing two BPs.Sofia Kenin leads 6-4, 2-2.Passport to #RolandGarros "You're outta here!"1. Danielle Collins hits three successive double faults, still holds.2. Tells her trainer/boyfriend to "sit in a different spot. SIT IN A DIFFERENT SPOT" after missing two BPs.Sofia Kenin leads 6-4, 2-2.Passport to #RolandGarros: tnns.co/rgblog1007 https://t.co/EXeH5975MW

Being a physical trainer, Couch has worked with many other tennis players besides Collins.

Earlier today, he took to Instagram to congratulate 15-time wheelchair quad singles Grand Slam champion Dylan Alcott at the end of his career. In the message, Couch thanked Alcott for allowing him to play a small part in his incredible journey.

"Congratulations on an incredible career, Dylan Alcott," Couch wrote. "Thank you for allowing me to play a tiny role over the journey. Enjoy retirement, great man!!"

Tom Couch's Instagram account also showcases his sessions with other Australian tennis players, such as Max Purcell and Matt Reid, as well as World No. 37 Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan.

Danielle Collins faces Ashleigh Barty in the final of the 2022 Australian Open

Danielle Collins squares off against Ashleigh Barty in the final of the 2022 Australian Open

Danielle Collins' quest for her maiden Grand Slam title will meet its toughest possible challenge on Saturday. The American locks horns with World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the final of the 2022 Australian Open.

Barty is unbeaten so far in 2022, having won 10 matches on the trot since the start of the Adelaide International 1. After dropping a set in her opener against Coco Gauff at Adelaide, Barty has won nine consecutive matches in straight sets.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



No.1 Ashleigh Barty



vs.



No.30 Danielle Collins.



Barty leads the H2H 3-1.



The last person to beat her in Australia: Danielle Collins at 2021 Adelaide. #AusOpen Final:No.1 Ashleigh Bartyvs.No.30 Danielle Collins.Barty leads the H2H 3-1.The last person to beat her in Australia: Danielle Collins at 2021 Adelaide. #AusOpen Final:No.1 Ashleigh Barty vs. No.30 Danielle Collins. Barty leads the H2H 3-1. The last person to beat her in Australia: Danielle Collins at 2021 Adelaide.

In the semifinal, the two-time Grand Slam champion disposed of Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 to reach her first final in front of her home crowd. Barty will, it goes without saying, be the overwhelming favorite against Collins on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

The American trails the head-to-head against Barty 1-3. But she has the psychological edge of winning their last meeting, a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the second round of the 2021 Adelaide International 1.

Edited by Musab Abid