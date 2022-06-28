Who is in Emma Raducanu's box at the Wimbledon opener? Know all about the teenage sensation's mother and childhood coach

Emma Raducanu has grown in stature by leaps and bounds since her triumph at the US Open last year, meaning that her return to Wimbledon in front of her home fans this season was always going to be a massive spectacle.

As expected, the British No. 1 walked out to a packed crowd on Centre Court at SW19 during her opener against Alison Van Uytvanck to cheers and applause. But this time, the teenager also had the support of two familiar faces in her player's box -- her mother Renee Zhang and her childhood coach Jane O'Donoghue.

Renee Zhang hasn't been spotted much in the public eye, and the Wimbledon sighting marks a rare occasion where she has attended one of her daughter's matches. Born in China, Zhang works in the finance sector and, according to Raducanu, "comes from a very academic family" that made her place a lot of impetus on education.

O'Donoghue, on the other hand, is a former WTA player herself and an LTA coach who served as the teenager's mentor during her formative years, sometimes even accompanying her to junior tournaments across the country. The Brit has been by Raducanu's side at Wimbledon all week and is seen as the invisible hand behind her success.

Although the 39-year-old is not officially employed by the Brit, she has always been a trusted confidante of the World No. 11 through thick and thin.

"She’s always been an invisible mentor to Emma Raducanu, she’s a friend of the family," O'Donoghue's former doubles partner Claire Curran told reporters. "So even though she’s not been on the scene in the last three-and-a-half years, she’s very much been part of Emma’s inner circle."

Although there is no news on whether Jane O'Donoghue will continue to remain by Raducanu's side after her stint at SW19 comes to an end, Claire Curran knows one thing for sure -- that the teenager needs someone like her in her corner.

"Jane’s not looking to be in the limelight at all," Curran said. "She just wants what’s best for Emma Raducanu. I think it’s important Emma has that type of person in her team and her corner.”

Emma Raducanu raced into the second round with a straight sets victory over Alison Van Uytvanck

Emma Raducanu takes on Caroline Garica in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon

With her mother and childhood coach watching, Emma Raducanu made light work of Alison Van Uytvanck to book her spot in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon. The teenager looked rusty to begin with, but soon found her feet to take the contest 6-4, 6-4.

Following the victory over the Belgian, the reigning US Open champion will take on Caroline Garcia up next. The Frenchwoman needed three sets to dispose off Yuriko Miyazaki in her opener and will be looking for revenge after losing the only previous encounter against the teenager at Indian Wells earlier this year.

