  • Who is Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancée Nina Ghaibi? All you need to know about Canadian's soon-to-be wife cheering him on at US Open

Who is Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancée Nina Ghaibi? All you need to know about Canadian's soon-to-be wife cheering him on at US Open

By Rohit
Modified Sep 03, 2025 05:03 GMT
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi got engaged last year. (Photo: Getty)
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi got engaged last year. (Photo: Getty)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is having a resurgence at the US Open 2025 after underperforming at the Majors for the past few years. He's through to a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time since the Australian Open 2022. He's now on the verge of reaching his second Major semifinal, having previously made the semifinals in New York in 2021.

Throughout Auger-Aliassime's ups and downs, one person has been a constant source of support for him, his fiance Nina Ghaibi. The two have been together for over six years and announced their engagement in November 2024. The two are set to tie the knot in a few weeks.

While he's excited about his wedding, Auger-Aliassime's current focus will be on his campaign in New York. Ghaibi is also present and cheering for him to make a deep run. With her sharing the limelight with her fiance, here's everything to know about her:

Just like her fiance Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nina Ghaibi is also an athlete

Nina Ghaibi and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Laver Cup 2023. (Photo: Getty)
Nina Ghaibi and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Laver Cup 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Nina Ghaibi was born in June 2000, two months before Felix Auger-Aliassime. She's a Croatian national and grew up living in different countries across Europe and even the United States. Her mother is Croatian while her father is Moroccan. She also has an elder sister, Cilia.

Ghaibi adored horses since she was a child, so it isn't surprising to learn that she's an equestrian. Her father also worked with Equestrian Connection, a company specializing in the use of horses in a therapeutic manner. She has competed in quite a few equestrian events, including the 2017 Moroccan Royal Tour, an international showjumping competition.

Ghaibi's interests take her all over the world, and during these travels she was introduced to Auger-Aliassime. However, the credit for introducing them goes to another tennis pro.

Nina Ghaibi and Felix Auger-Aliassime were introduced by another tennis player

Nina Ghaibi and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Laver Cup 2022. (Photo: Getty)
Nina Ghaibi and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Laver Cup 2022. (Photo: Getty)

Nina Ghaibi is related to tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic, who is her cousin. The latter introduced her to Auger-Aliassime and the rest is history. The couple have been together since 2019, though they confirmed their relationship in 2021 when Auger-Aliassime took to social media to commemorate their two-year anniversary.

Ghaibi and Auger-Aliassime have made frequent appearances together since going public about their romance. They attended the Met Gala in 2021, and she was present when he won his maiden ATP Tour title at the ABN AMRO Open 2022 in Rotterdam.

The couple took a trip to Togo in December 2022. Auger-Aliassime's father left Togo and moved to Canada for better opportunities. However, he has remained in touch with his roots. He frequently raises money for charities in the country in order to improve the lives of the youth there.

They adopted a dog in 2023, a pomeranian who they named Timmy. After more than five years together, Auger-Aliassime popped the question to Ghaibi in November 2024, and the answer was a resounding yes from her.

"Couldn’t have dreamt of a better forever," Auger-Aliassime on Instagram.

As their wedding day draws nearer, Auger-Aliassime would love to make the occasion extra special by going all the way at the US Open. He will take on Alex de Minaur for a spot in the semifinals on Wednesday, September 3.

Rohit

Rohit

Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.

At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.

When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles.

