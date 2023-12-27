“Who got the better deal?!” - Andy Murray and brother Jamie shows off soccer jerseys they received on Christmas

Andy Murray and his brother Jamie recently revealed their passion for soccer by posing with the jerseys of their favorite players on Christmas Day.

The Scottish siblings shared a picture where they can be seen posing with the jerseys of Rasmus Højlund and Martin Ødegaard, two of the most talented Nordic players in the Premier League.

The Murray brothers are not only world-class tennis players but also avid soccer fans. Andy has often expressed his admiration for soccer legends like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. He has also participated in charity soccer matches, such as the Game For Grenfell in 2017, where he played alongside celebrities and former professionals.

The siblings have played the sport since they were kids and have also shown their support for various soccer teams over the years, such as Glasgow Rangers, Hibernian, and Arsenal.

Jamie posted a side-by-side picture on Instagram on Tuesday, December 26, in which he can be seen posing with the No. 11 jersey of Rasmus Højlund, who plays as a forward for Manchester United and the Denmark national team.

Andy, on the other hand, can be seen posing with the No. 8 jersey of Martin Ødegaard, who plays as a midfielder for both Arsenal and the Norway national team.

"Who got the better deal?!" the post was captioned.

Andy Murray is slated to participate in the Brisbane International, which will be held from December 31, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

Andy Murray reveals Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was his 'favorite athlete' growing up

Andy Murray (L) and Ronaldinho (R)

Andy Murray recently revealed his fondness for the Brazilian football star Ronaldinho Gaucho.

Murray moved to Barcelona for training when he was 15 years old, a few years before he became a professional tennis player. There, he witnessed the brilliance of Ronaldinho, who was one of the greatest players in Barcelona’s history.

Ronaldinho, who retired from football in 2015, played for Barcelona for five seasons in the 2000s, scoring 94 goals and providing 70 assists in 207 matches in all competitions. He had an outstanding season in 2005-06 when he netted 25 goals and assisted 23 times in 43 matches, helping the Blaugrana win the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League trophies.

Murray posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday (December 15) to express his admiration for Ronaldinho. He said the 2002 World Cup champion was his "favorite athlete" as a kid and revealed that he saw him play live many times during his teens. He also complimented the Brazilian’s ability to do "ridiculous skills" on the pitch.

"My favourite athlete growing up when I moved to Barcelona to train at 15 I got the chance to watch him live a bunch of times. Absolute genius. Always smiling. I’d arrive early at the stadium just to watch him warm up, as he’d be doing ridiculous skills/tricks like in the video," Murray wrote.