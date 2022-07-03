"Who the heck does he think he is? This guy is so full of himself but I'm supposed to believe he's humble?" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal reprimanding Lorenzo Sonego at Wimbledon 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is safely through to the fourth round at this year's Wimbledon. The 22-time Grand Slam champion kept his hopes alive for his third title at SW19 with a straight sets victory over Lorenzo Sonego on Centre Court.
However, the match had a shade of controversy when Nadal seemingly summoned Sonego towards the net in the third set. The Spaniard was apparently irritated by Sonego's grunts after striking the ball and made his feelings clear to the Italian.
However, the two-time Wimbledon champion apologized at the end of the match and even at the press conference. The southpaw said that he spoke to Sonego in the locker room and decided to keep the conversation to himself.
"After that, there are all other stuff during the match that I don't want to comment because it's something that I spoke with him in the locker room and it stays there," added the Spaniard. "Only thing I can say is that I told him personally that I apologise for that. My intention was never to bother him at all, just to tell one thing that was bothering me in that moment but that's it."
Tennis fans took to Twitter to make their displeasure known about Nadal's behavior on Centre Court in his third-round match. One fan wrote that the altercation between Nadal and Sonego was unsportsmanlike as the fan believes that Nadal constantly breaks the rules himself.
Another set of fans believe that this incident is being blown well out of proportion as there are players who have got away with things that are far worse.
Rafael Nadal was initially left red-faced after Sonego asked for the roof to be closed in the middle of the third set. The Spaniard was leading 4-2 at the time and had the momentum with him. Nadal eventually blew up after Sonego won an incredible point upon resumption.
Rafael Nadal to face Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round
Rafael Nadal is gearing up to face Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth-round of Wimbledon. The southpaw has dropped just two sets at SW19 this year against the likes of Francisco Cerundolo and Ričardas Berankis.
Botic van de Zandschulp and Nadal met at the French Open earlier this year in the third round. The Spaniard won the match comfortably in straight sets as he lost just nine games in the entirety of the match. Their fourth-round encounter at Wimbledon will be their second meeting on tour.
Getting past van de Zandschulp would be another major hurdle overcome for the Spaniard as he could potentially face Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals.