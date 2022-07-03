"Who the heck does he think he is? This guy is so full of himself but I'm supposed to believe he's humble?" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal reprimanding Lorenzo Sonego at Wimbledon 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is safely through to the fourth round at this year's Wimbledon. The 22-time Grand Slam champion kept his hopes alive for his third title at SW19 with a straight sets victory over Lorenzo Sonego on Centre Court.

However, the match had a shade of controversy when Nadal seemingly summoned Sonego towards the net in the third set. The Spaniard was apparently irritated by Sonego's grunts after striking the ball and made his feelings clear to the Italian.

Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Rafael Nadal apologises to Lorenzo Sonego: "I was wrong. I should not call him on the net. I apologise for that. My mistake." Rafael Nadal apologises to Lorenzo Sonego: "I was wrong. I should not call him on the net. I apologise for that. My mistake."

However, the two-time Wimbledon champion apologized at the end of the match and even at the press conference. The southpaw said that he spoke to Sonego in the locker room and decided to keep the conversation to himself.

"After that, there are all other stuff during the match that I don't want to comment because it's something that I spoke with him in the locker room and it stays there," added the Spaniard. "Only thing I can say is that I told him personally that I apologise for that. My intention was never to bother him at all, just to tell one thing that was bothering me in that moment but that's it."

Tennis fans took to Twitter to make their displeasure known about Nadal's behavior on Centre Court in his third-round match. One fan wrote that the altercation between Nadal and Sonego was unsportsmanlike as the fan believes that Nadal constantly breaks the rules himself.

Afriyie 🐺 @theafriyie_ How DARE Nadal call Sonego to the net to tell him what to do! Who the heck does he think he is to tell Sonego to stop grunting.



This Rafa guy is so full of himself, but I'm supposed to believe he's humble? LOL!



This Rafa guy is so full of himself, but I'm supposed to believe he's humble? LOL!

Just so you know, no one grunts more than Rafa in the men's game.

Ricky Bobby 🐺 🐊 @RickyBobbyCA @stu_fraser Absolutely disgusting behavior by Nadal, who constantly breaks the rules himself. This was one of the most unsportsmanlike things I've ever seen. Hopefully someone puts an end to his Wimbledon run soon.

Bytheway @prototroop



Once He had won, He could be humble again.

But first is winning.

Bytheway @prototroop

Once He had won, He could be humble again.

But first is winning.

It was very ugly Nadal. Too much. @stu_fraser He was right. He distracted him, He disapointed completely him, He put him out while He was focus and He won.

Trudy Seivwright MD @SeivwrightTrudy @stu_fraser He called Alcaraz to the net during a clay court match delay. I think he needed one more point to win the game. He wanted to continue playing despite there being a medical emergency in the stands. He convinced Alcaraz but the umpire quite rightly said no....they had to wait.

dawn thomas @2012bubbles @stu_fraser @TheTennisTalker Easy to apologise after he has bullied him during the match in order to break back. Umpire should have stopped him @atptour

Jita Sharman @jita65

Jita Sharman @jita65

Such poor sportsmanship. Players have a problem, they take it up with Umpire or match Refree. @stu_fraser Nadal new exactly what he was doing. Roof closed, momentum shifted to Sonego.. it was deliberate attempt to intimidate Sonego.

M Kim murphy @MKimmurphy @stu_fraser People applauding Rafa for apologizing. I know people can make mistakes but Rafa has more than enough experience to know better and not have it happen in the first place. Not a newbie. The media/ATP would not treat Novak so kindly if he'd pulled this move.

Lalitha @MLalitha108 @stu_fraser Why not DQ him? What's an apology after the act was done? Djokovic also apologized. #tennisduality

Another set of fans believe that this incident is being blown well out of proportion as there are players who have got away with things that are far worse.

Jac @JacCooper1 @stu_fraser This wasn't ideal behaviour but some people's desperation to equate it in significance to faking injuries mid-match, smashing rackets aggressively, swearing at opponents, calling them cheats loudly to the umpire, snacking the ball at people in anger

Nac @Getafe1 @stu_fraser Only Novak fans would complain. Just jealous on Nadal's success and being the goat at present time.

Mia @Mia44778350

Mia @Mia44778350

I'm glad he realised it was wrong @stu_fraser Well said, good to recognise a mistake. Publicly shaming or lecturing a fellow player in the middle of the match is not OK.

SportsTalk @rajeshworld twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Rafael Nadal apologises to Lorenzo Sonego: "I was wrong. I should not call him on the net. I apologise for that. My mistake." #Nadal would have had a talk with #Sonego to clear this up as well. They discussed during the handshake at the net & did end it in a more cordial manner. #Wimbledon

Kartik Wadhwa @kartikwadhwa25 Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Rafael Nadal apologises to Lorenzo Sonego: "I was wrong. I should not call him on the net. I apologise for that. My mistake." So humble and accepting of a mistake which he thinks he made. Idol in all aspect. twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Rafael Nadal was initially left red-faced after Sonego asked for the roof to be closed in the middle of the third set. The Spaniard was leading 4-2 at the time and had the momentum with him. Nadal eventually blew up after Sonego won an incredible point upon resumption.

Shez @Shez05894469 @stu_fraser So many salty haters in these comments. The man made a mistake and apologized for it. But judging by these comments u would think that none of these ppl have ever made a mistake and all of them lead perfect lives. Calm down kids

annagreg23 @annagreg23 @stu_fraser People criticizing Rafa for what he did and yet no one will accept an apology. What the hell do you all have to say about the abhorrent behavior on court one? I'd like to hear you be the judge and jury with those antics.

Stephen @stephendavid23 @stu_fraser Typical Nadal. Pretending to be the nice guy when he wins. Nonsense

Laura Rivetti @RivettiLaura Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Rafael Nadal apologises to Lorenzo Sonego: "I was wrong. I should not call him on the net. I apologise for that. My mistake." is a psychologically disturbed person. too much doping went to his head twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Rafael Nadal to face Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round

Rafael Nadal shakes hands with van De Zandschulp after winning against him at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal is gearing up to face Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth-round of Wimbledon. The southpaw has dropped just two sets at SW19 this year against the likes of Francisco Cerundolo and Ričardas Berankis.

Botic van de Zandschulp and Nadal met at the French Open earlier this year in the third round. The Spaniard won the match comfortably in straight sets as he lost just nine games in the entirety of the match. Their fourth-round encounter at Wimbledon will be their second meeting on tour.

Getting past van de Zandschulp would be another major hurdle overcome for the Spaniard as he could potentially face Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals.

