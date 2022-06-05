Who are Iga Swiatek's parents ? Know all about her Mother, Father and Family 

Iga Swiatek won her second French Open title on Saturday, beating in-form Coco Gauff in 6-1, 6-3 . The Pole, a heavy pre-tournament favourite, lived up to the expectations and buzz surrounding her in Paris.

The World No. 1 Polish player had won five titles this year coming into Roland Garros, including four at the WTA 1000 level. She took over the No. 1 ranking in early April and now has nearly twice as many points as World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

While the 21-year-old's mother Doria Swiatek is a dentist, her father Tomasz Swiatek specializes in the sport of rowing and has represented Poland at the Olympics. Her sister Agata Swiatek is a dentistry student at the Medical University of Lublin.

Tomasz tried to get both of his daughters into sports, specifically individual sports to have a better chance at success. While Agata initially took to swimming, she later switched to tennis. After briefly competing in the ITF Junior Circuit in 2013 as a 15-year-old, but quit following injury troubles.

During an interview in 2018, Iga Swiatek revealed that her father was always keen to nurture their talent in sports and tennis in particular.

"My father always liked tennis and he wanted his daughter to play. Growing up, I played tennis because I had a lot of energy as a kid. Tennis was a chance for me on the court and make my own decisions," Iga Swiatek said.

She also elaborated on how she handles the mental part of her game, which in turn help her perform better on the court.

"There is a belief that psychologists are only for people who have problems but I feel like psycologists are for people who want to improve. I realized my personal life affects my performance. I started working on non-tennis things and focused on my relationship with my parents. I realized my on-court performance would improve as I settled off-court things," she explained.

n an on-court interview, she also joked that her father only agreed to travel with her after she won the 2022 Stuttgart Open.

"And thank you to my dad, who finally decided that he he's gonna come with me to tournaments," said Iga Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek one win away from breaking Venus William's 35-win record from 2000

Iga Swiatek and her team pose with the 2022 French Open title.

Iga Swiatek has equalled Venus Williams' run of 35 straight wins in a row, set in 2000, for the longest winning streak held by a woman in the 21st century. The Pole has absolutely obilerated her opponents in the last 4 months and is by far the best women's player on tour.

Swiatke's streak started at the ATP Qatar Open in February when she outwitted Victorija Golubic 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Since then, the World No. 1 has won 6 titles including the recent major victory at the 2022 French Open against teenage sensation Coco Gauff. Swiatek has dropped just five sets in her last 33 matches.

Venus Williams had acheieved a smilar feet during her 35 match win streak. In 2000 the American won six titles in a row, including two majors, Wimbledon and the US Open championships.

All eyes will be on Swiatek when she takes to the court in her next tournament and attempts to set a new record in the 21'st century.

However, the honor of having the longest winning streak ever goes to Martina Navratilova who has registered a whopping 74 consecutive victories in 1984.

