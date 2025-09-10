Tennis fans reacted as Nick Kyrgios joined the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Tommy Paul and Naomi Osaka at The Garden Cup exhibition event in New York. The Australian has only participated in four main tour events this year.Kyrgios was last seen in action at the 2025 Miami Open. He started his campaign with a solid win against Mackenzie McDonald, but couldn't make his mark against Karen Khachanov. The Russian defeated him 7-6(3), 6-0.The International Tennis Hall of Fame will host an exclusive exhibition event on December 8, 2025. Fans had mixed reactions to the news of Nick Kyrgios being included in the line-up.Osaka, Sabalenka, Kyrgios and Paul to play exhibition at Madison Square Garden byu/pizzainmyshoe intennisOne user didn't shy away from taking a dig at Kyrgios:&quot;LMAO Kyrgios. Only up for exhibition matches. The sooner he retires the better.&quot;Another fan defended the Australian and highlighted how he genuinely had fans around the globe:&quot;I read this article the other day about Katy Perry which suggested that she was very hated on the internet but still very much liked by people and she’s selling out concerts. I feel like it’s exactly the same story with Nick.&quot;This fan felt Nick Kyrgios would pull out due to injury, like he has for the majority of events this year:&quot;He'll pull out a day before.&quot;Another user questioned the organizers for inviting Kyrgios:&quot;Who is still inviting Kyrgios…like who is even willing to see him play.&quot;This fan wished to witness Taylor Fritz in action:&quot;I wish they’d get Taylor Fritz for when Kyrgios inevitably pulls out.&quot;Another user praised Sabalenka for her effervescent personality on tour:&quot;Sabalenka is perfect for an exhibition match. Lots of energy. Smiling. Funny. Good personality. Put a microphone on her and she’ll entertain MSG for 90 minutes. Osaka. Well, she’s playing better tennis these days.&quot;A fan lashed out at Nick Kyrgios' haters for their small mentality:&quot;Exhibitions are great, just half this sub has a stick up there ass because they hate Kyrgios, and they don’t realize Kyrgios has actual fans outside there little echo fucking chamber.&quot;This user was surprised to notice Tommy Paul's name on the entry list:&quot;Tommy Paul is VERY lucky to be invited to this. Like why him?&quot;&quot;Do you really think I have to try at 100 per cent?&quot; - Nick Kyrgios' cheeky reply on a potential battle of sexes against Aryna SabalenkaSouth East Melbourne Phoenix v New Zealand Breakers - 2025 NBL Blitz - Source: GettyA new age battle of the sexes match is set to be announced on the tennis calendar. Aryna Sabalenka will take on Nick Kyrgios in the potential encounter.Battle of the Sexes is a tennis match between a man and a woman. The first event was played in 1973 between Billie Jean King and Billie Rogers.Reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka spoke about representing women in the right spirit for the potential matchup. She said, during an interview with People:&quot;I'm going to bring my best tennis, my best fight spirit, and I'm going to represent women's sport in the best way possible. I'm not sure if Nick can represent men's sport in the best way possible. So we'll see how it goes. It's gonna be a good thing if I win.”Nick Kyrgios was quick to share his opinion on the same and felt confident about his chances against Sabalenka. He said on social media:“She's not gonna beat me. Do you really think I have to try at 100 per cent?&quot;Billie Jean King secured a sensational win over Bobby Riggs in the first Battle of the Sexes match in 1973. It will be interesting to see who comes on top in the latest edition.