Who is Jannik Sinner's coach at Wimbledon? All you need to know about the Italian's team in his first final at SW19

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beat 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon 2025 final, his first at the venue. He ended the Serb's streak of six consecutive finals at SW19, dating back to his title-winning run in 2018. The Italian will face two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the championship round on Sunday, July 13.
Sinner also advanced to his fourth consecutive Major final, a streak that commenced with his US Open victory a year ago. He defended his Australian Open title at the start of the season but came up short against Alcaraz in the French Open final, despite holding three championship points. The Italian will aim to avenge that loss in Sunday's showdown at SW19, with the help of his coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi.
Vagnozzi joined Sinner's team in February 2022 after the latter parted ways with his long-term coach Riccardo Piatti. Five months later, Cahill also came on board as a co-coach. The Aussie previously worked with the likes of Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt, Andy Murray, Ana Ivanovic and Simona Halep, among others.
Sinner added fitness trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio to his team in September 2024. They replaced Umberto Ferrara and Giacomo Naldi in their respective roles. The 23-year-old also works with osteopath Andrea Cipolla. With a dedicated team behind him, he will aim to rally their support to his maiden Wimbledon crown.
Jannik Sinner gunning to claim his maiden Wimbledon title
Jannik Sinner will be seeking his first non-hardcourt Major title at Wimbledon 2025. However, with two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz standing between him and the winner's trophy, it's going to be an uphill battle for him.
While Sinner has dominated the rest of the tour for quite some time now, Alcaraz has proven to be a thorn in his side during this period. The Italian posted an impressive 73-6 record last year, though three of those losses came at the hands of Alcaraz.
Sinner has compiled a 25-3 record this year, and once again Alcaraz has been responsible for the majority of his losses. The Spaniard first beat him in front of his home crowd in the Italian Open final, and got the better of him a few weeks later in the French Open final.
The World No. 1 has lost his last five matches against Alcaraz, thus trailing their head-to-head 4-8. Beating him in the Wimbledon final would be a great way to snap his losing skid against his foremost rival on the tour.