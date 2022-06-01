Who is Jessica Pegula's husband? Meet Taylor Gahagen, who tied the knot with the tennis star last year

Jessica Pegula matched her best runs in a Grand Slam at the French Open by reaching the quarterfinals this year in the French capital. Pegula bowed out in the last eight to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek but has a lot of positives to take away from Roland Garros this year.

Pegula's previous two quarterfinals came at the Australian Open in back-to-back years (2021-22). While 2021 was a great year professionally for the American, it was equally memorable on a personal front as she married her longtime boyfriend Taylor Gahagen late last year.

Pegula and Gahagen were believed to have been dating for almost six years before they tied the knot in October 2021. Here's all we know about Jessica Pegula's husband.

Who is Jessica Pegula's husband, Taylor Gahagen?

Gahagen's association with the Pegula family goes way back. The 27-year-old, who is a senior investment analyst, reportedly worked for Pegula Sports and Entertainment. The company is owned by Jessica's parents Terry and Kim Pegula, who are also the owners of NFL team Buffalo Bills.

Gahagen went on to take up leadership positions in corporate development and brand strategy before working with the marketing team of Pegula's NHL team, the Buffalo Sabres.

LaWanda @lawanda50

instagram.com/p/CVacY0dg_bQ/… Photos from Jessica Pegula’s wedding at Biltmore Estate. More photos on Instagram in the link below. Photos from Jessica Pegula’s wedding at Biltmore Estate. More photos on Instagram in the link below. 😍❤️💕instagram.com/p/CVacY0dg_bQ/… https://t.co/KIcIwNzLsb

Their wedding took place at the famous Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, in a private function and in the presence of their close friends and family members, including their three dogs.

LaWanda @lawanda50 From Jennifer Brady’s Instastory. Wedding was at the Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC. Jessica Pegula and her new husband Taylor Gahagen.From Jennifer Brady’s Instastory. Wedding was at the Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC. Jessica Pegula and her new husband Taylor Gahagen. 😍 From Jennifer Brady’s Instastory. Wedding was at the Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC. 😍❤️💕 https://t.co/pXgmhL1u8w

Some WTA players also attended the wedding, including Jennifer Brady, Taylor Townsend, Samantha Crawford and Asia Muhammad.

Pegula's husband Taylor Gagahen is also the co-founder of "A Lending Paw", an animal welfare organisation that works to support rescue dogs and helping them find new homes.

Jessica Pegula's impressive run at the 2022 French Open

2022 French Open - Day Nine

World No. 11 Jessica Pegula came into the French Open with some strong results in the European clay season. She reached the Madrid Open final in May in addition to reaching the last 16 in Charleston and Rome.

The run in Madrid gave her a solid boost in confidence for the French Open, where she started her campaign with a strong 6-2, 6-4 victory over Qiang Wang.

The 28-year-old American then faced a tough test against Anhelina Kalinina but came through in three tough sets to enter the third round. Pegula once again displayed some great tennis against another tricky opponent in Tamara Zidansek, winning 6-1, 7-6(2) to reach the round of 16.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Jessica Pegula was already twice an Australian Open quarterfinalist. She's a French Open quarterfinalist now too. Just beat Irina-Camilia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Next up: most likely No. 1 Iga Swiatek and if Pegula wins that she'll be guaranteed to be the No. 1 American for 1st time Jessica Pegula was already twice an Australian Open quarterfinalist. She's a French Open quarterfinalist now too. Just beat Irina-Camilia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Next up: most likely No. 1 Iga Swiatek and if Pegula wins that she'll be guaranteed to be the No. 1 American for 1st time https://t.co/18i49NMlBa

Pegula then came back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth round against Irina Camelia Begu to reach the maiden French Open quarterfinals. Pegula bowed out of the tournament to top seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets, but reaching her maiden Slam quarterfinal will propel the American into the top 10 of the rankings.

