Who is John McEnroe's wife? All you need to know about the singer who has been married to the former World No. 1 for 25 years 

Patty Smith is the wife of former World No. 1 John McEnroe. The pair have been happily married since 1997.

She was born in New York in 1957 and gained popularity by joining the rock band Scandal in 1981 as their lead vocalist. The band gained success during the early 1980s but later split due to internal conflicts.

Smyth was offered the chance to join Van Halen as their lead singer by the late Eddie van Halen himself but declined since she was eight months pregnant at the time.

Randy Walker @TennisPublisher Soooo... Mrs. John McEnroe (Patty Smyth) turned down Eddie Van Halen's offer to take over for David Lee Roth and be the lead singer for Van Halen.... yahoo.com/entertainment/… via @Yahoo Soooo... Mrs. John McEnroe (Patty Smyth) turned down Eddie Van Halen's offer to take over for David Lee Roth and be the lead singer for Van Halen.... yahoo.com/entertainment/… via @Yahoo https://t.co/NPd9auE0Cr

Instead, she became a solo artist and released her first solo album in 1987, titled 'Never Enough'. Her second album titled 'Patty Smyth' was released in 1992. That year, she also performed a duet with the Eagles' Don Henley on the song 'Sometimes Love Ain't Enough'. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1994, Smyth co-wrote the song 'Look What Love Has Done' for the feature film Junior, which was eventually nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 67th Academy Awards.

She also had a reunion with Scandal on the VH1 program Bands Reunited. Smyth released a few more albums, one titled 'Come on December' in 2015 and another titled 'It's About Time' in 2020.

When did Patty Smyth and John McEnroe meet?

John McEnroe and Patty Smyth have been together since 1993

John McEnroe and Patty Smyth met at a Christmas party in 1993 and went on their first date eight months later. At the time, the former was in the twilight of his singles career and was separated from his first wife, the Oscar-winning actress Tatum O'Neal.

By then, Smyth had divorced her first husband, singer Richard Hell, and was raising their daughter Ruby as a single mother.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion and Smyth married in 1997, two years following the birth of their daughter Anna. In an interview with People, the latter said that keeping a low profile was a key reason behind their long marriage.

"For me, it was a superstition thing. I didn't want to be like, 'Hey, look at us, we're this happy couple.' I just thought if I kept it on the down-low, I had this gut feeling that we would stay together — if I threw it out to the world, that we wouldn't — because I've seen that happen so many times," Smyth said.

People @people 'You Cannot Be Serious!': John McEnroe’s Wife, Patty Smyth, 'Cannot Stand' His Famous Quote #PEOPLEtheTVShow 'You Cannot Be Serious!': John McEnroe’s Wife, Patty Smyth, 'Cannot Stand' His Famous Quote #PEOPLEtheTVShow https://t.co/woRvPMXwhE

After retiring, John McEnroe entered the world of broadcasting and can be seen regularly commentating on matches around the world. He is also the captain of Team World in the upcoming Laver Cup tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh