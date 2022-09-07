Who is Karen Khachanov's wife? Does he have kids? Know all about the 2022 US Open semifinalist

Karen Khachanov, who has reached the US Open semifinals, is married to Veronika Shkliaeva and the couple have a son together.

The Russian made it to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal by defeating Nick Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5. 6-7(3), 6-4 on Tuesday night.

US Open Tennis @usopen Khachanov has done it!



The No. 27 seed defeats Kyrgios in a tough five-setter. Khachanov has done it!The No. 27 seed defeats Kyrgios in a tough five-setter. https://t.co/psE7pGG3bc

In his on-court interview, Khachanov thanked his wife Veronika and everyone who was supporting him from his box.

Karen Khachanov and Veronika Shkliaeva started dating in 2011 and got married in 2016. The couple have a son named David, who was born in September 2019.

Khachanov is fairly private off the court and does not post too many pictures of himself with his wife and son on social media.

One fact which many might not know is that Shkliaeva is the twin sister of Ilya Ivashka's wife.

How has Karen Khachanov's career panned so far?

Karen Khachanov has won four singles titles so far

Khachanov has had a decent career, with 2018 being his best year so far. The Russian captured his maiden Masters 1000 title in Paris by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

He also reached the semifinals of the Canadian Open in 2018 to enter the top 10 of the ATP rankings. Khachanov reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal in 2019 at the French Open and also made it to the last eight of Wimbledon in 2021.

The Russian clinched the silver medal in men's singles at the Tokyo Olympics last year, losing to Alexander Zverev in the final.

Khachanov's most notable achievement this season has been reaching the semifinals of the US Open, where he will face Casper Ruud. The two will lock horns for the second time, with the Norwegian previously beating him at the Italian Open in 2020.

Apart from his exploits at Flushing Meadows, Khachanov also reached the final of the Adelaide International 1 and the quarterfinals of two ATP 500 tournaments in Halle and Hamburg. He also made it to the last 16 of the French Open and the Italian Open.

Khachanov is set to return to the top 20 of the ATP rankings and as of now, he will be 18th when the next set of rankings come out. However, the 26-year-old could rise further up if he makes further progress at the US Open.

Following his impressive run at Flushing Meadows, it will be interesting to see how Khachanov performs in the remainder of the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee