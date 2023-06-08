Who is Karolina Muchova's coach? All you need to know about the Slovak who guided the Czech to her maiden Grand Slam final

Karolina Muchova is currently coached by Slovakia's Emil Miske, who is currently in his second stint as her coach.

Miske first became Muchova's coach in 2017 and held that role until 2019. Under his tutelage, the Czech reached the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time at the 2018 US Open and went on to reach the third round before losing to Ashleigh Barty.

Miske was Muchova's coach in 2019, which turned out to be a crucial year in her career as she reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon, beating the-then third seed Karolina Pliskova in the process. That year, she also won her maiden WTA singles title at the Korea Open.

Karolina Muchova and Emil Miske parted ways in 2019. The Czech was coached by David Kotyza from 2020-2022 and later by Jan Blecha from September 2022 until April 2023.

After splitting with Blecha, Muchova was reunited with Miske and reached the fourth round of the Italian Open under his tutelage.

However, the Czech's best hour came at the French Open. She started the tournament with a straight-sets win over eighth seed Maria Sakkari and followed it up with wins over Nadia Podoroska, Irina-Camelia Begu and Elina Avanesyan to reach the quarterfinals.

The Czech next beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2 to set up a semifinal clash against second seed Aryna Sabalenka. She won the opening set via a tiebreak before the Belarusian took the second set in a similar fashion.

Muchova found herself 2-5 down in the third set and saved a match point before clinching the set 7-5 to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

Karolina Muchova on Emil Miske: He connects well with my game

Karolina Muchova celebrates her win over Aryna Sabalenka

Karolina Muchova spoke about Emil Miske in her post-match conference after winning her opening match at the French Open 2023 against Maria Sakkari.

The Czech called her coach very creative and claimed that he connected well with her game.

"Yeah, my coach now, Emil Miške from Slovakia. Yeah, basically with him I got at my highest rank, what I had, I don't know, three years back or two years back. He is very creative. He I think connects well with my game, with the way I want to play, and then the practices are smart I would say," Muchova said.

"It's not like he pushes me into something. It's almost like I coach myself. He lets me do stuff. We talk a lot, and it's very creative. I like that," she added.

Poll : 0 votes