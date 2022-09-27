"Who kept you on gun point bro?" - Tennis fans have fun with Mikael Ymer for praising Nick Kyrgios

Tennis fans had a great time having fun with Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer on Twitter. Ymer took to the social media platform to heap praise on Nick Kyrgios.

"I love Kyrgios he’s dope he says whats on his mind. Kyrgios is probably the best thing that could’ve happened to tennis," Ymer tweeted.

However, tennis fans on Twitter were quick to react to the post, with almost all the tweets made on a lighter note, clearly indicating their intention to have some fun.

One user wished for the post to be a joke by saying Nick Kyrgios is the best at everything that is "negative" and not tennis.

"Hope it was a joke? The best thing for everything negative, not tennis itself," one fan said.

Another user hoped the post was an intentional joke.

"you trolling bestie or what," another user tweeted.

Another user asked the Swedish tennis player if he was being held at gunpoint in jest.

"Who kept you on gun po*nt bro?" another user tweeted.

Below are a few more reactions from fans:

"Novak Djokovic knows his chances for Slams is better now" - Nick Kyrgios on Roger Federer's retirement

Tennis Rally for Relief

Roger Federer bid adieu to the tennis world following the Laver Cup, after announcing his retirement a week ahead of the event. Several people from the tennis fraternity paid tribute to the Swiss legend. Nick Kyrgios, however, had his own unique take on the former World No. 1's retirement.

The 27-year-old Australian took to Instagram to cheekily post a story with a picture that had the 'Big-3' - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the frame. While Nadal was seen shedding tears for his long-time friend and rival's last match as a pro tennis player, Djokovic was seen smiling as he continued to clap for the Swiss former World No. 1.

Nick Kyrgios captioned his story with what the Serb must be thinking following Federer's retirement.

"Goodbye King. Novak knows chances for slams is better now, Rafa is shattered," Kyrgios captioned his story.

Nadal leads the way in Grand Slam tally among the 'Big-3' with 22 titles, while Djokovic trails behind the Spaniard ever so slightly with 21 Slam titles to his name. Roger Federer, on the other hand, ended his career with 20 Majors, with his last Grand Slam title coming at the 2018 Australian Open.

