"Who knew I could do this"- Bianca Andreescu reacts to her amazing net skills in Berlin

Bianca Andreescu produced some brilliant net play during her first-round doubles match at the Berlin Open.

Partnering former Wimbledon runner-up Sabine Lisicki, the Canadian was up against the Chinese duo of Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan.

During the second set of the match, when the score was 3-3, Lisicki served at 30-30 with Andreescu close to the net. The German's serve was returned straight towards Andreescu, who defended the ball at the net and hit another volley to keep them alive in the point.

The Canadian defended for a third time when a volley came towards her, this time hitting the return further across the court. She received a solid reply but managed to loft a double-handed backhand volley/lob to win the point. She was received with a roar of applause from the crowd as Lisicki bowed down to Andreescu.

Andreescu shared a video of the point on her Instagram story with her caption stating her disbelief at her net skills.

"Who knew I could do this. @sabineliski, quarters next, let's get it," Andreescu said.

Andreescu and Lisicki beat Yang and Xu 7-5. 6-4 to book their place in the quarterfinals of the bett1open. They will take on third seeds Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara for a place in the semifinals.

Bianca Andreescu takes on Karolina Pliskova in the last 16 of the bett1open

Bianca Andreescu is also competing in the singles tournament of the bett1open and she will take on Karolina Pliskova in the last 16. The Canadian faced Katerina Siniakova in the first round and beat the Czech 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to get only her second win on grass.

This will be the third meeting between Andreescu and Pliskova, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. Both of their previous matches took place in 2019 with the Canadian winning 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. However, Pliskova won their encounter at the WTA finals after Andreescu was forced to retire due to an injury.

