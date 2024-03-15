Who is Lance Davis? Everything to know about the man who heroically fought off the swarm of bees during Carlos Alcaraz's Indian Wells QF

Lance Davis emerged as the hero after he pulled off an incredible rescue act and fought off a bee invasion during a quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Davis is a local palm desert beekeeper, who has been working with bees since 1971. He runs a company called Killer Bee Inc. which he launched in 1986 and also has his TV series called The Killer Bee Catcher.

He has been at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the last five days to counter such situations, having worked with the tournament for the past seven years.

In an interview with Defector.com, Lance explained the reason the bees were attracted to the camera was because its plastic cover became warm under the sun, and the bees were attracted to the heat as the weather began to cool down.

"That's a good question. Probably because it's dark and it was hanging by itself and the plastic on the camera could have been warmed by the sun. So they felt like they needed to get someplace warm because as you can tell, it's starting to cool down right? It is chilly today. And they're cold-blooded insects. So you know, after about 57 degrees, they get really cold and get lethargic, so they gotta cluster together and vibrate their wings. That's what makes friction, to keep it warm."

Davis explained that he vacuumed the bees into a catch cage and then released them into his hives.

“I brought all my equipment up and then they were on the spider cam, so they just swung the spider cam over. I had my equipment set up and I vacuumed up the bees into a live-catch cage. Then I can take them out... and release them into one of my hives that I have. They're set up just for this type of thing," Lance told ATP.

What really happened during the QF Carlos Alcaraz match at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev wait for the match to begin at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

The incident happened during the quarter-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. The scoreline stood at 1-1 and Alcaraz prepared to serve at 15-0.

Alcaraz was initially distracted by a couple of bees and looked up to find a swarm of bees. He complained to the chair umpire, who himself was battling the same situation.

Chair Umpire Mohamed Lahyani immediately suspended the match.

"Play cannot continue. We will pause for a while here now," chair umpire Lahyani announced.

Carlos Alcaraz seemed visibly distraught as he tried to fend off the bees with his racquet. He and Zverev then found shelter in the tunnel as they waited for the situation to ease. The Spaniard later confirmed that he was stung by a bee on the forehead.

The play resumed after one hour and 48 minutes and Alcaraz won the clash 6-3, 6-1.

Davis also attributed the flower blossoming at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and the low-frequency soundwaves and music being a probable cause of the 'bee invasion'.