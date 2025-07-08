Who is Laura Siegemund's boyfriend? All about the 37-year-old Wimbledon wonder's romantic bond with her coach

Laura Siegemund is having a resurgence at Wimbledon 2025, reaching the quarterfinals at SW19 for the first time in her career. Her path to the last eight hasn't been easy, scoring wins over the likes of Peyton Stearns, Leylah Fernandez and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys. Next up for her is a showdown with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Siegemund has mostly thrived in doubles over the past few years. She was ranked just outside the top 100 in singles at the start of the tournament and has ensured a return to the top 60 at the very least due to her run here. One person behind her remarkable rise has been her coach, who's also her boyfriend, Antonio Zucca.
Zucca was a tennis player himself, though he never tasted the same highs as his girlfriend during his playing days. He mostly competed on the ITF circuit, peaked at No. 1066 in the rankings and retired in 2017. He ventured into coaching after that and has been a part of Siegemund's team since 2018. Their relationship soon turned from professional to personal, and they went public about their courtship in 2019.
Most of Siegemund's career highlights have been with Zucca by her side. She advanced to her maiden Major quarterfinal in singles at the French Open 2020, and won the doubles title at the US Open later that year. She also captured the mixed doubles titles at last year's French Open. She also made a couple of finals in singles over the past two years, having not made one before her boyfriend joined her team.
Siegemund has credited Zucca for changing her career. Following her upset win over Zheng Qinwen at this year's Australian Open, she dedicated the victory to him.
"He’s always by my side, which I really appreciate very much," Laura Siegemund on her boyfriend and coach Antonio Zucca
Laura Siegemund upset Zheng Qinwen in straight sets at this year's Australian Open, scoring her first win over a top 10 player at a Major. During her post-match interview, she was full of praise for her boyfriend and coach, Antonio Zucca.
"First of all, I love him very much. The best part is we’re spending our life together on tour. It’s very hard if your boyfriend or husband is not traveling with you. We’re sharing all the great and terrible moments together, and that’s the best part. He’s always by my side, which I really appreciate very much," Siegemund said.
Siegemund will now aim to score the biggest win of her career against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday, July 8, when they lock horns in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Should she score another upset, then she would advance to her maiden Major semifinal in singles.