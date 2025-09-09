"Who doesn't like to have fun at 22?" - Carlos Alcaraz shuts down criticism about his partying habits after US Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz recently shut down criticism about his partying habits after his triumph at the US Open. The Spaniard hit back at critics as he explained the importance of taking a moment to have fun and enjoy some ‘quality time’ at home in order to stay motivated for tournaments.

While many players stick to stringent schedules during the challenging tennis season, Alcaraz has stood out for his tendency to take a few days off here and there. The youngster has become particularly famous for his annual mid-season party trips to Ibiza, a decision that has sparked criticism from fans and players alike.

Recently, after his triumph at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz addressed this criticism in an interview with El Pais, saying,

“Obviously, since the documentary (My Way) premiered, there's been a lot of talk about it; it's really gotten a lot of attention. People say I really like to party and I like to enjoy myself! Who doesn't like to enjoy themselves?”

He went on to add that the breaks helped him stay motivated, explaining,

“I think that's what we work for, what we suffer for, what we're away from home for so long; to then have our moments and our fun. Everyone enjoys it in their own way, and for me, personally, yes, I like going out, because I'm 22. Who hasn't done it at that age? Who hasn't enjoyed it at 22? I like having a good time with my family and friends, whether it's partying or not, with other, more relaxed plans. It's about having quality time at home so I can stay motivated for tournaments.”

While Alcaraz has faced criticism from some, the likes of Novak Djokovic have come to the youngster's defence, insisting his days off have clearly helped him excel.

Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup tie

Alcaraz in action at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz has had a busy few weeks. Prior to the US Open, he was in action at the Cincinnati Masters, where he played his finals on August 19. After his final, the Spaniard returned to action on the very next day on August 20 as he competed in his mixed doubles match alongside Emma Raducanu at the US Open.

Since then, the 22-year-old has led a hectic two weeks in New York with his singles campaign.

After the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz was scheduled to return to action on September 13 & 14 for the Davis Cup tie between Spain and Denmark. However the tennis star has now pulled out of the event.

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More