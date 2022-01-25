Who is Madison Keys' boyfriend? Meet Bjorn Fratangelo, the tennis player who is dating the American

Madison Keys continued her impressive run in 2022, strolling into the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open with a straight-sets win over World No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova on Tuesday.

The American defeated the Czech 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals to notch up her 10th consecutive win of the season and reach the last four in Melbourne for only the second time in her career.

In a press conference earlier this month, Keys attributed her recent success to a new and improved mindset. The American revealed that she told her boyfriend, fellow tennis player Bjorn Fratangelo, that she wanted to focus on her own game and let go of everything else.

Just a few weeks later, Keys has a shot at making her second-ever Grand Slam final, with boyfriend Fratangelo watching on. As a tennis player himself, Fratangelo will be fully aware of the excitement and adrenaline coursing through Keys' veins at the moment.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about Keys' boyfriend of four years.

Who is Bjorn Fratangelo?

Named after tennis legend Bjorn Borg, Bjorn Fratangelo is ranked No. 158 on the ATP tour. He reached a career-high ranking of 99 in singles in 2016.

The American's biggest achievement on a tennis court came in 2011, when he won the French Open junior title by defeating Dominic Thiem in the final. The title propelled him up to the No. 2 spot in the junior rankings and he was subsequently given a wildcard into the US Open qualifiers, where he lost in the opening round.

Novax Djocovid @DropVolleys This is Dominic Thiem in 2011. Lost in the Junior RG final to Bjorn Fratangelo. Now has 5(4x250, 1x500) ATP titles. This is Dominic Thiem in 2011. Lost in the Junior RG final to Bjorn Fratangelo. Now has 5(4x250, 1x500) ATP titles. https://t.co/1O2ERPm2wD

The American made his Grand Slam debut at the US Open four years later in a straight-sets loss to Tomas Berdych. The 28-year-old has never been beyond the second round of a Major till date. He has 12 titles to his name on the ITF circuit.

Fratangelo and Keys have been dating since 2017, the same year Keys reached the US Open final. They have been spotted together at various tournaments attending each other's matches.

Keys and Fratangelo played mixed doubles together at last year's US Open, where they lost in the first round to Ellen Perez and Marcelo Demoliner.

D'Arcy Maine @darcymaine_espn The mixed doubles debut of Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo, so you know I had to check that out The mixed doubles debut of Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo, so you know I had to check that out https://t.co/5vcri8vXwx

Madison Keys faces Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open

In her first Grand Slam semifinal appearance in four years, Madison Keys will lock horns with World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. The Australian is in the form of her life and has yet to lose a match this season.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Has not lost a set en route. Lost 4 games in a set just once. Total games lost: 17.



Faces Madison Keys. Barty bidding to become the first woman to make the AO final since 1980. No.1 Ashleigh Barty advances to her 2nd #AusOpen semifinal and 4th major semifinal overall.Has not lost a set en route. Lost 4 games in a set just once. Total games lost: 17.Faces Madison Keys. Barty bidding to become the firstwoman to make the AO final since 1980. No.1 Ashleigh Barty advances to her 2nd #AusOpen semifinal and 4th major semifinal overall. Has not lost a set en route. Lost 4 games in a set just once. Total games lost: 17.Faces Madison Keys. Barty bidding to become the first 🇦🇺 woman to make the AO final since 1980. https://t.co/2aoQlFfwEI

Barty currently leads the head-to-head 2-1, and despite Keys' remarkable year, the Australian will be the overwhelming favorite to reach the final in front of her home crowd.

Barty has not dropped a set in the tournament so far, while Keys has lost only one (3R against Qiang Wang).

