Who is Marketa Vondrousova's husband? All you need to know about Stepan Simek, who also played tennis

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is married to Stepan Simek since July 2022 after five years of dating and a year of engagement.

Vondrousova created history at SW19 on Saturday, beating Ons Jabeur in the final to become the first unseeded player in the Open Era to win Wimbledon. Needless to say, the World No. 42 is the lowest-ranked champion at the grasscourt Major, surpassing Venus Williams, who was ranked No. 31 when she triumphed in 2007.

Simek, born in the Czech Republic, played junior tennis over a decage ago but didn't turn professional, like Vondrousova. The 26-year-old - as per the ITF website - played 13 singles matches between 2012 and 2015, winning six. On clay, Simek went 4-4, with the other wins (2) and losses (3) coming on hardcourt.

Following their engagement in August 2021, Simek and Vondrousova took to the court for some of their wedding photographs. The pair got married on July 16, 2022 at Chateau Mcely, a spa resort and hotel in the Czech Republic.

While Simek has been immensely supportive of Vondrousova's tennis career, he was conspicuous by his absence in his wife's box till the final against Ons Jabeur. Vondrousova, though, said after her semifinal win over Elina Svitolina that Simek was on his way to London in time for the final.

“He’s coming tomorrow with my sister. We texted the catsitter to come to our home and he’s coming tomorrow,” Vondrousova said.

Simek and Vondrousova love vacationing in picturesque locations together. They have been to places like Athens, Maldives and New York, as shared by the Czech on social media.

"It's an amazing feeling" - Marketa Vondrousova after winning Wimbledon

Marketa Vondrousova had already made history when she won her semifinal against Elina Svitolina on Thursday, as she became the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon final.

On Saturday, she created more history by becoming the lowest-ranked Wimbledon champion since the rankings came into being five decades ago. Understandably, the 2019 Roland Garros finalist was ecstatic to make her Grand Slam breakthrough.

She said after her win over Jabeuer:

“It’s an amazing feeling. I had a cast last year this time. This is amazing I can stand here. Tennis is crazy.”

With her third win over Jabeur this year - a 6-4, 6-4 verdict - Marketa Vondrousova is set to rise 32 places and break into the top 10 of the WTA rankings. The left-hander recovered from 4-2 and 3-1 deficits in the first and second set respectively to reign supreme as Jabeur fell short in her third straight Grand Slam final.