Who is Olga Danilovic's boyfriend? All you need to know about Jan Oblak, the soccer superstar who plays for Atletico Madrid

Olga Danilovic pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Australian Open on Friday, taking down No. 7 seed Jessica Pegula in the third round. This marks only the second time the Serbian has reached the second round of a Grand Slam, having done so at the French Open last year.

Danilovic hails from an athletic family, with her father Predrag a former basketball player and her mother Svetlana a sports reporter. The duo met at a basketball game in their teens, which reportedly led to them getting together. The 23-year-old also has a younger sister and a brother.

Interestingly, Danilovic is also dating an athlete, in the form of soccer superstar Jan Oblak. Oblak, hailing from Slovenia, is one of the most popular soccer players at the moment, playing for La Liga giant Atletico Madrid.

Danilovic confirmed the dating in an interview with Serbian media in 2023, jokingly adding that was why she had her home base in Madrid for training.

"It is now clearer why I am based in Madrid," Danilovic joked.

Since then, the duo have been spotted together on various occasions, and routinely drop updates on their lives on social media.

Oblak, 32 years old, has been with Atletico Madrid since 2014, and has made more than 350 appearances for the club. For the national team, he has made more than 70 appearances. Among his biggest achievements, he won the La Liga title in 2022-21 with the Madrid-based side, and finished runners-up with them at the UEFA Champions League in 2015-16.

What next for Olga Danilovic at the Australian Open?

Following her 7-6(3), 6-1 win over Jessica Pegula, Olga Danilovic will next take on 11th seed Paula Badosa in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open. Danilovic is only making her second main draw appearance at Melbourne, having previously played in 2021. Then, she reached the second round before going down. After being absent in 2022, she exited in the qualifiers in both 2023 and 2024.

2024 was sort of a breakthrough year for the Serb, who won three matches in Slams for the first time in her career. In addition to a fourth-round run at the French Open, she also made the main draw of the US Open, but fell out in the very first round.

She also reached the second round of the Madrid Open, her first time winning a match at a WTA 1000 event. At the 2025 Australian Open, a win against Badosa will next pit the 23-year-old against either Belinda Bencic or third seed Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

