Who is Ons Jabeur's husband? Meet Karim Kamoun, the former Tunisian fencer who has also served as her trainer since 2017

Ons Jabeur has been one of the stories of the 2022 season on the WTA Tour and has most recently reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships. A permanent fixture in her player's box at the tournament, like at every event this year, has been her husband Karim Kamoun.

Kamoun, a Russian-Tunisian fencer who has represented Tunisia in several international competitions over the years, married the World No. 2 in 2015 after a couple of years of dating.

With a master's degree in sports science, he made the transition into becoming a physical trainer for the 27-year-old in 2017 and has regularly accompanied her on the tour since then.

Ons Jabeur @Ons_Jabeur #Happy Happy To annouce that me and Karim just got married Happy To annouce that me and Karim just got married ❤️ #Happy 😘 https://t.co/6f8vNZcSAU

Jabeur and her husband have become wildly popular in their home country thanks to her exploits in recent times, a situation the World No. 2 is more than happy to be in.

"When I go back to Tunisia, people are very happy to see me. Even when they're driving, people sometimes clap and cheer for me. My husband, Karim, jokes he doesn't want to go to the shopping mall with me anymore because it gets too busy with people coming up to me. But I love it," Jabeur wrote in a column for the BBC. "It is great connecting with people, it is part of my journey. I love seeing them and seeing their support. That's one of the reasons why I started playing tennis."

Ons Jabeur has reached her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal in 2022

Ons Jabeur is two wins away from lifting her maiden Grand Slam title

Ons Jabeur scripted history at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, becoming the first Arab or North African player to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam. Among Africans, she is only the fourth player to achieve the feat.

The 27-year-old's previous best result at a Major had been reaching the quarterfinals, meaning that she has added yet another feather to her brilliant 2022 season. She also won the Madrid Open a few weeks back to lift her first WTA1000 title and rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

Ons Jabeur @Ons_Jabeur

I love you all!!



Thank you Madrid, thank you to everyone who came and supported me. I am so grateful. Thank you to my familly and to the best team: Karim, Issam & Mélanie, you guys are amazing! Dreams do come trueI love you all!!Thank you Madrid, thank you to everyone who came and supported me. I am so grateful. Thank you to my familly and to the best team: Karim, Issam & Mélanie, you guys are amazing! Dreams do come true 🏆😍I love you all!! 🙏🇹🇳Thank you Madrid, thank you to everyone who came and supported me. I am so grateful. Thank you to my familly and to the best team: Karim, Issam & Mélanie, you guys are amazing! ❤️ https://t.co/3Bge7Qvr6G

Thanks to the early exits of several top contenders, the Tunisian is now the favorite to win the title at SW19 and is only two wins away from scripting history.

The World No. 2 is currently playing against Tatjana Maria in the penultimate fixture, where a win would pit her against either Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in the final.

