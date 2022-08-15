"Who’s gonna tell him that these are the kinds of new fans that he brings to the sport?" - Tennis world senses irony as Nick Kyrgios asks fans to show respect to players

Nick Kyrgios came forward in support of World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev after a fan recently heckled the Russian at the Canadian Open in Montreal.
In the second round of the just concluded Masters 1000 tournament, the 28th-ranked Australian defeated defending champion Medvedev 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2. Following his loss, a video emerged online in which the 26-year-old is seen engaging in a war of words with a fan at the venue.
As Medvedev was leaving the stadium, a person can be heard calling him a "loser." He immediately turned and walked up to the fan to confront him. After a few seconds of heated arguments, Medvedev walked away.
Reacting to the video, Kyrgios called for respect towards the players from fans.
"Disgusting behaviour. This is the best we have in the sport, fans need to show some respect," Kyrgios tweeted.
However, his tweet didn't go down well with most of the followers and they let him know why. People reminded Kyrgios of the numerous occasions when he disrespected his opponents and match officials.
Some even held him responsible for the creation of this kind of spectators. The Aussie was asked to follow his own advice before commenting on anyone else.
"And you,as well, though! You swearing is often vulgar, you show violent tendencies with racquet smashing and a whole lot worse in front of children watching. I’m a fan of all tennis players & what they bring to the court but respect is earned and goes both ways," a fan tweeted.
"You should heed your own advice when you abuse tennis officials. I admire your talent but not your behavior. I wouldn't bring any of my grandchildren to watch you play, because your on-court behavior sets a terrible example," another user posted.
"Dude you literally call tennis officials losers every match. You’re the last person who should call this behavior disgusting. Maybe take some of your own advice and treat them with more respect," another tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions:
Nick Kyrgios to take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Cincinnati Masters R1
Nick Kyrgios is enjoying one of the best phases of his career this season. The Australian reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, but went down in four sets against 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.
The 27-year-old then won his first singles title in three years at the Citi Open in Washington DC earlier this month. Not only that, he also won the doubles title with Jack Sock at the same tournament. At the Canadian Open, Kyrgios was stopped by eventual runner-up Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.
The Aussie will now turn his attention to the Cincinnati Masters this week, where his first opponent is 37th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. This will be the first time that the two players will lock horns on the tour.