Who is Sebastian Korda's girlfriend? Know all about the daughter of Czech soccer legend who is dating former Australian Open winner Petr Korda's son

Sebastian Korda booked his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday, stunning seventh seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4). It's the first time the American has defeated a Top-10 player at a Grand Slam.

Korda has had a wonderful 2023 so far, winning seven of his eight matches so far. Starting his season at the Adelaide International 1, he reached the final, defeating Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista Agut, Jannik Sinner and Yoshihito Nishioka along the way.

The World No. 31 faced Novak Djokovic in the summit clash and won the opening set 7-6(8). He had a championship point in the second set but the Serb regrouped and eventually won the set 7-6(3). Djokovic went on to win the third set 6-4 to seal the Adelaide International 1 in his favor.

While the American could not add a second ATP Tour title to his tally, the site of his first trophy win also marked another happy occasion for Korda -- it being the first tournament where his current girlfriend Ivana Nedved came to watch him play.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the American sensation's girlfriend:

Who is Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved?

Ivana Nedved is the daughter of legendary Czech footballer Pavel Nedved, who is considered among the best players of his time and won the sport's most prestigious indiviual award - the Ballon d'Or - in 2003.

She was born to Pavel and Ivana Nedvedova in 1997, when her father was playing for Italian football club Lazio. Being born in Italy, she has an Italian passport in addition to a Czech passport.

Ivana worked for Alfa Romeo in the brand and communication management departments as an intern before becoming a specialist in luxury brand management for the Italian car company. She also interned for the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and Vogue Italia.

Ivana Nedved and Sebastian Korda have been together for a while but it's unclear as to when they started dating. She has often accompanied the American on his tennis tours, with her first tournament being the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, which Korda won by beating Marco Cecchinato in the final.

It was his first-ever ATP singles title and he did not drop a single set throughout the tournament.

Sebastian Korda takes on Hubert Hurkacz after beating Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open

Sebastian Korda during his Australian Open match against Daniil Medvedev

After beating Daniil Medvedev, Sebastian Korda will take on 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the Australian Open. It will be the second meeting between the two, with Hurkacz winning their previous encounter 6-3, 6-3 at the 2021 Delray Beach Open final.

The winner of the match will face either 18th seed Karen Khachanov or 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

