Who is Serena Williams and Venus Williams' stepmother Lakeisha Williams and why is she in the news lately?

Lakeisha Williams, the stepmother of Venus Williams and Serena Williams, has been in the news a lot lately.

She is the third wife of Richard Williams, who is the father of the Williams sisters. Williams split from Oracene Price and married Lakeisha, who was the owner of a grocery store, in 2009. This was seven years after he divorced Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams.

Lakeisha, who is 37 years younger than Richard Williams, shares a nine-year-old son, Dylan, with the former coach.

Lakeisha and Richard Williams filed for divorce in 2017 but right now, the former is trying to stop the divorce.

Lakeisha Williams files for bankruptcy to save family home in Florida

Lakeisha Williams has filed for bankruptcy to save the house in Florida where the Williams sistes trained

Lakeisha has filed for bankruptcy in the hopes of saving the Williams family home in Palm Beach, Florida. This is the very same house where Venus and Serena Williams honed their skills.

Richard Williams and Lakeisha moved into this house following their marriage in 2009. However, the latter's name came off the property's records in 2017 after Richard Williams accused her of forging his signature to gain sole ownership of the house, something she admitted to doing.

The divorce between the two is yet to be finalized, but Lakeisha has filed a motion to prevent the end of the marriage. Her attorney Sara Lawrence wrote in the court papers that Richard and Lakeisha Williams have reconciled and there has not been much activity in the divorce proceedings since August 2019. It has also been mentioned that the pair have a very active sex life.

"The wife believes that the parties have reconciled and have engaged in an active marital life including having regular weekly sexual relations including but not limited to on January 9, 2022 the night before filing this motion," Lawrence was quoted as writing by Daily Mail.

Lawrence also wrote that Lakeisha needs Richard Williams to pay her legal fees thanks to his superior financial condition owing to Venus and Serena Williams' stardom.

"The wife has a need for the husband to pay these fees as he has a superior ability to pay from the regular and steady reimbursement of his expenses by his famous and very rich daughters Serena and Venus Williams," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see what further developments arise regarding Lakeisha Williams' marriage to Richard Williams in the upcoming weeks.

