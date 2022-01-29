Emma Raducanu "creeped out" by stalker who visited her home thrice and stole her father's shoe, says she doesn't "feel safe" anymore

Amrit Magar, a former Amazon delivery driver, has been found guilty of stalking US Open champion Emma Raducanu, according to the Daily Mail. Magar reportedly visited Raducanu's house on three occasions and stole her father's shoe as a souvenir after mistaking it for hers.

Magar became obsessed with Raducanu after watching her on TV. He traveled to London, where Raducanu resides with her parents, and left a note saying the Brit "deserves love." On his second visit, he left a map he had drawn illustrating the 23 miles he had walked from his home to Raducanu's.

On his final visit, Magar decorated a Christmas tree in Raducanu's garden and stole a shoe that belonged to her father. According to the Daily Mail, Raducanu's father recognized Magar and followed him in a car before reporting him to police.

In a statement to police, Raducanu said the incident made her "very apprehensive" about going out alone. She also revealed that she doesn't feel safe in her own house.

"Since all this has happened, I have felt creeped out. I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own," Raducanu was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

'"Because of this, I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don't feel safe in my own home which is where I should feel safest," added the US Open champion.

The British teenager even expressed her desire to move to a "new house with better security."

"I want to move to a new house with better security because I am worried he might come back as he knows where my home is," mentioned Raducanu.

Magar was found guilty of stalking by Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday. His sentencing will take place next month.

Emma Raducanu's poor run of form continued at the Australian Open

Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open 2022

Emma Raducanu failed to make much of a mark at the Australian Open, as she was knocked out of the Grand Slam in the second round. After a first-round win against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, the Brit lost to Danka Kovinic in three sets in the very next round.

Since her historic US Open triumph last year, Raducanu has managed just three wins in five tournaments. The Brit is expected to take some time off to regroup before returning to action.

