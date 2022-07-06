Who is in Taylor Fritz's players' box? Know all about the American's girlfriend, father and coach at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz has a number of people cheering on for him in his players' box at Wimbledon. These include his father Guy Henry Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

The 24-year-old's father Guy Fritz is a former player whose career-high singles ranking was 301 in 1979. He is the third husband of Taylor's mother Kathy May, who was in the top 10 of the WTA rankings in the 1970s.

Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is an influencer who is native to Minnesota. She has around 54,600 followers on Instagram and has been dating Fritz since June 2020. This year marked their second anniversary with the Indian Wells Masters champion writing on Instagram:

"2 years has flown by with @moorrgs. I love you and I can’t wait for all the fun times still ahead for us. Thank you for all the love and support always... we really make an amazing team."

Back in February, Riddle posted a video on TikTok where she talked about what happens in tennis.

"I’m Morgan, I traveled the world on the ATP tour with my boyfriend, who is the No. 1 American tennis player. I know that tennis is relatively uncool and unknown in America, so here’s what you should know," Riddle said. “Unlike most sports, tennis is a year-round sport except for four weeks off in December. Players compete in tournaments in 31 countries in cities like Dubai, Paris, Shanghai, London, Rome, Cabo, and many more. What are they playing for? Besides glory and hundreds of millions of dollars in prize money, players are competing for points. Each tournament gives a certain amount of points and the better you do, the more points you get. The more points you have, the higher your ranking is. And your ranking basically refreshes every year. No pressure. Tennis tournaments are not your casual sporting event with hot dogs and beer, you can expect champagne, strawberries and cream, Nobu, and getting to wear really cute outfits.”

How has the 2022 season gone for Taylor Fritz so far

Taylor Fritz has won two titles so far this season

Taylor Fritz has had a pretty decent season so far, winning 29 out of 39 matches so far. The American's biggest moment of 2022 was undoubtedly winning the Indian Wells Masters by beating Rafael Nadal in the final.

He also won the Rothesay International in Eastbourne by beating compatriot Maxime Cressy in the title clash.

Fritz reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at this year's Wimbledon with straight-sets wins over Lorenzo Musetti, Alastair Gray, Alex Molcan and Jason Kubler.

The American is currently playing Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of SW19.

