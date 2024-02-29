"Who teaches you this?" - Daria Kasatkina reacts as figure skater girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako takes the court to show off her tennis skills

Daria Kasatkina recently reacted to her girlfriend, figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, showing off her tennis skills on the court.

In 2022, Kasatkina publicly came out as gay. Later that year, she confirmed that she was in a relationship with Natalia Zabiiako, an Estonian-Russian figure skater who won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships.

The couple has been open about their relationship on social media, often sharing photos and videos of their time together. Zabiiako is a constant presence at Kasatkina's tournaments, extending her support for World No. 12.

Recently, Natalia Zabiiako posted a video on social media of herself playing tennis with Viktoria Panteleeva. In the caption, she mentioned that fans had been asking to see her play tennis so this was the video of her showing off her tennis skills.

"You asked for my TENNIS 😅 🎾 🎶 Here we are," Zabiiako captioned her Instagram post.

Daria Kasatkina playfully responded to the video, jokingly asking who had taught Natalia Zabiiako how to play tennis.

"Who teaches you this???" Kastkina commented.

The figure skater replied with a witty comment, saying that she had been watching a lot of tennis lately.

"@kasatkina I’m just watching a lot of tennis 😂 ," Zabiiako replied.

Screen grab of Daria Kastkina's comment under Natalia Zabiiako's post

Daria Kasatkina's best finish this season came at Adelaide International 2024 & Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Daria Kasatkina had an impressive start to her 2024 season. She participated in six tournaments and among them achieved a runner-up finish at both the Adelaide International and Abu Dhabi Open, as well as a quarterfinal finish at the Brisbane International.

In Brisbane, Kasatkina defeated players like Marta Kostyuk and Magda Linette to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, her campaign came to an end in the last eight when she faced eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated her 6-1, 6-4.

In the Adelaide International, the Russian reached the final but fell short to Jelena Ostapenko with a score of 6-3, 6-2. Along her way to the summit clash, she defeated Claire Liu and Anna Kalinskaya.

At the Abu Dhabi Open, Daria Kasatkina was seeded seventh. She defeated Diane Parry, Ashlyn Krueger, and Sorana Cîrstea to secure a spot in the semifinals. The World No. 12 then triumphed over Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2) to advance to the final. However, she was ultimately defeated by Elena Rybakina in the championship match by a score of 6-1, 6-4.