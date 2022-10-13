Who will win between prime Steffi Graf & Serena Williams, will Nick Kyrgios win a Major, & if Rafael Nadal will win other than French Open before retiring: Brad Falkner answers

As players from different eras are often compared to each other, to this day, fans argue over who would win on different surfaces if Steffi Graf and Serena Williams were to face each other in their primes.

Speaking recently on the 'Court-Side with Beilinson Tennis' podcast, tennis presenter Brad Falkner joined the debate. Answering a series of rapid-fire questions along with journalist Steve Flink, Falkner picked a name between Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras, and his winner among Graf and Williams on various surfaces.

Interviewer: Are you an Andre (Agassi) guy or a Pete (Sampras) guy?

Falkner: Both.

Interviewer: Your life's on the line, you need one guy to serve it out.

Falkner: Pete.

Interviewer: Serena vs Steffi in their primes.

Falkner: Steffi on clay, Serena on grass, and tie on hard.

The next question was whether he thought Nick Kyrgios could win a singles Grand Slam title or not. Falkner and Flink both agreed and did not give the Australian much chance of winning a Major.

Interviewer: Nick Kyrgios, does he win a Grand Slam in singles?

Falkner: No.

Flink: No, I thought at one time, I was convinced he'd win a bunch and I'm really convinced with the commitment in the finals of Wimbledon. I think at Wimbledon next year, he's going to have some good showings. I don't think he's going to quite pull it off.

Finally, the guests were asked if Rafael Nadal would win a Grand Slam title other than the French Open before retiring. Once again, Falkner and Flink stated that he might win on clay, but there was no chance for him on another surface.

Interviewer: Does Rafa win another Major? If he does, will it be something other than the French Open before he retires?

Falkner: No. He may win one on clay.

Flink: Agree. He may win his 15th French Open next year, but he won't be able to defend his Australian Open title, win Wimbledon or US Open.

"I was definitely shy, not so comfortable other than being on the court" - Steffi Graf on Andre Agassi helping her open up

Andre Agassi (L) and Steffi Graf

In an old interview with former player and commentator Vijay Amritraj, Steffi Graf revealed that as a child, she was always quiet and reserved and that it took her time to open up to people.

"The life around the courts wasn't something I felt quite comfortable with, it was just not me being on the chair answering questions and kind of being looked upon. From early on, I was more quiet and reserved, and it takes me a little longer to get to know somebody and open up to somebody," Steffi Graf said.

The German further added that it was her husband Andre Agassi who helped her overcome her shyness.

"I was definitely shy. Not so comfortable other than being on the court. I think I've gotten a little better and he (Agassi) helped me a lot with that. He has shown me a lot of different things and different ways and I'm opening up a lot more. As a young girl, I was overwhelmed by the place where I was," Steffi Graf said.

