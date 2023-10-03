"Who wore it better?" – Daria Saville jokes about her and Aryna Sabalenka's outfits as the duo twins during China Open; World No. 1 reacts

Daria Saville joked about the similarity between her and Aryna Sabalenka’s outfits as the duo witnessed a twinning moment during the ongoing 2023 China Open.

Sabalenka and Saville are in Beijing for the WTA 1000 China Open. The Belarusian is the top seed while the Aussie, ranked World No. 247, has entered the tournament using a protected ranking of World No. 54.

The World No. 1 is through to the Round of 16 with victories over Sofia Kenin and Katie Boulter. Saville, meanwhile, defeated Katerina Siniakova in the opening round, but crashed out of the Round of 32 with a loss to Anhelina Kalinina.

While on the tournament grounds, Daria Saville posed for a picture with Aryna Sabalenka as the pair had a seemingly unintentional twinning moment, with both donning teal-colored tops and black pants.

The Aussie posted the picture on her social media and asked her fans and followers to pick who wore the outfit better between the two.

“Who wore it better?” Saville wrote on her Instagram story, pointing at Sabalenka’s flared top and her flared pants.

Aryna Sabalenka reposted the story on her social media account and responded to the former World No. 20 by adding laughing emojis.

Aryna Sabalenka on Instagram, in frame with Daria Saville & Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako

Aryna Sabalenka will face Jasmine Polini at the 2023 China Open

Sabalenka at the 2023 China Open

The 2023 China Open is Aryna Sabalenka’s first tournament as the new World No. 1. The Belarusian clinched the coveted ranking after her impressive display at the US Open, where she was the runner-up.

She will now hope to increase her lead over her fellow competitors, including her predecessor, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, as she aims for a year-end World No. 1 ranking.

Sabalenka is off to a winning start in Beijing. She scored an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 win over former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the opening round.

On Tuesday, October 3, Sabalenka locked horns with Great Britain’s Katie Boulter in the second round. Despite being tested by the Brit, the World No. 1 came through in straight sets with a score of 7-5, 7-6 (2).

"I definitely left everything I had on the court," Sabalenka said after the match. "She played unbelievable tennis. I'm super happy that I was able to win this match."

Sabalenka is now through to the Round of 16 of the China Open, where she will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

The Belarusian is in pursuit of a fourth title in 2023 and a 14th overall, having won the Adelaide International 1, the Australian Open and the WTA 1000 Madrid Open this year.