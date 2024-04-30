"Who would've thought a granny like me could?"- Danielle Collins jokes about becoming oldest since Serena Williams to win 15 straight WTA matches

Danielle Collins reacted to a post that applauded the American's distinction of becoming the oldest player on the WTA tour to have a winning streak of 15 matches since the feat was last achieved by Serena Williams in 2015.

Collins had her breakthrough moment in her career in 2019 when she progressed to the semi-final stage at the Australian Open where she lost to Petra Kvitova. The American's success continued in the subsequent season in 2020 as she made a quarter-final appearance at the French Open.

Eventually, Collins won her first title in Palermo in 2021, defeating Elena Gabriela Ruse. In 2022, she made it to the finals of the Australian Open where she lost to home favorite and top seed Ashleigh Barty.

The 2024 season has seen the best of Collins on the court. She managed to rack up an impressive win streak of 15 matches that saw her win the Miami Open and the Charleston Open by defeating Elena Rybakina and Daria Kastakina in the finals respectively. The streak ended when she lost her fourth-round match against Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open.

Collins shared her emotions on Instagram stating that it was beyond everyone's thinking that a 30-year-old would have such a prolific win streak in the later stages of their career.

"Who would of thought a granny like me could win 15 matches..#this is 30 #30 yearsold" posted Collins.

Danielle Collins becomes the oldest woman since Serena Willaims to win 15 straight WTA matches

In 2015, Serena Williams had a similar 15-match streak that included victories at the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon championships.

"Growing up she was my idol" - Danielle Collins pays her tribute to Serena Williams

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Danielle Collins has already stated that the 2024 season would be the swansong for the American player on the WTA tour. However, in her final season, Collins opened up about Serena Williams' influence on her career.

During an interview with Tennis Channel, Collins candidly accepted that the journey of the Williams sisters inspired her to pursue her ambitions. She said:

“Growing up, Serena was my idol. I think the Williams sisters taught all of us it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter what you look like, your background, or how much money your parents have. If you set your mind to something and work your tail off, anything is possible." (via tennisworldusa.org)

Collins said she could relate to the upbringing of Serena Williams, as the former too, was coached by her father and supported by parents who worked multiple shifts to help her realize her ambitions.

"I resonated with their story. My dad was my coach. We were at public parks. My parents were driving me all around and working double, triple shifts just so they could support my dream," she added.

Collins was steadfast and stated that her retirement decision was final.

