"Whoever replied with Nick Kyrgios needs to be reported and get a restraining order" - Tennis fans react to Coco Gauff's call for mixed doubles partners at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff took to social media on Wednesday to send out a call for mixed doubles partners at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, prompting all sorts of hilarious responses from her fans.
The American most recently reached the final of both the singles and women's doubles categories at the French Open and finished as the runner-up in both events. In mixed doubles, however, the World No. 13 has played only twice in the Grand Slams till date and has never gone past the second round.
Wanting to change that this year, Gauff posted a message on Twitter, asking if anyone wanted to partner up with her at SW19 this year.
"Who wants to play mixed at Wimbly?" Gauff tweeted.
While most users volunteered themselves for the job, a lot of other interesting names such as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz were also suggested. World No. 162 Christopher Eubanks, who has already partnered up with Coco Gauff at the 2018 US Open, also threw his name in the hat for good measure.
Perpetual tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios was also a popular suggestion, but the mercurial Australian also had his detractors, who were of the opinion that the teenager would be better off finding anyone else to compete alongside.
"I think you would have fun playing with Frances Tiafoe and have some good results. I’d love to see you and Foe make a mixed run to the title!" one fan tweeted.
"I do Coco! Would you consider a 63 year old 4.5 player? I’ll let you choose what side we’ll play, but I usually take the Ad side," another fan joked.
"Whoever replied with "[Nick] Kyrgios" needs to be reported and get a restraining order," one user posted.
"Bruh scoop us a WC so I can carry you again," Christopher Eubanks responded.
Coco Gauff takes on Wang Xinyu in the second round of the Bett1open
Before she goes on to Wimbledon, however, Coco Gauff will fine tune her skills on grass with a stint at the Bett1open. The American, seeded seventh, defeated compatriot Ann Li in her opener and will take on qualifier Wang Xinyu in the second round on Thursday.
The two have not faced each other on the WTA tour till date. A win against the 20-year-old Chinese would pit Gauff against fourth seed Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.
Stuck in the same half of the draw as top seed Ons Jabeur, a potential clash with the Tunisian awaits the teenager in the semifinals while a likely summit clash against second seed Maria Sakkari looms ahead for the World No. 13.