"Whole body seemed extremely vulnerable" – Holger Rune reveals truth behind Argentina Open heartbreak amid illness

Holger Rune shockingly admitted about his illness after a disappointing outing at the Argentina Open. The Dane said that he suffered from influenza last week and returned to play "too early."

Rune's 2025 season has been topsy-turvy with several lows. The latest came at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires where he lost his opener as a second seed against Mariano Navone 1-6, 6-7.

After the match, Rune admitted during the press conference that he "made too many mistakes" during the match and talked about his illness.

"My goal here was to play good tennis and I couldn't. It has nothing to do with competing in Rotterdam a couple of weeks ago, I got sick there, but that's how things go," Rune said, via Puntodebreak.

Later, Rune took to X to detail his predicament. The 21-year-old Dane apologized for now putting up a good show in Argentina while revealing his influenza diagnosis.

"Looking back I think it was too early to play after my influenza last week. My shoulder was not working and the whole body seemed extremely vulnerable . I will take the time and get proper rest now. When the body is not there , the brain shuts down and I am just very sorry I couldn’t deliver what I wanted on court today. Sorry Argentina 🫶🏼" Holger Rune wrote on X.

Holger Rune complained about the courts at the Argentina Open after disappointing loss

Holger Rune at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Day 4 - Source: Getty

During the aforementioned post-match press conference, Holger Rune complained about the courts in Buenos Aires.

"The event is well organized, but the courts are not good at all. Apart from that, everything is fine. Good atmosphere, fantastic weather, quite good," he stated.

Further, when asked whether Rune would return to play the event in the coming years, he said:

"I don't know, I haven't thought about my calendar for the coming years yet."

Rune's 2025 season began in Brisbane with a straight-sets loss against Jiri Lehecka. At the Australian Open, the Dane had something to cheer about as he reached the fourth round but lost to the eventual winner Jannik Sinner.

In Rotterdam, fifth seed Holger Rune defeated Lorenzo Sonego in the first round but fell to Pedro Martinez 4-6, 1-6 in the second round. The World No. 12's illness had come to light soon after his Rotterdam exit but he decided to stick with his schedule and played in Buenos Aires, eventually admitting his mistake.

