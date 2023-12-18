Ben Shelton is spending the off-season with his family as he recently attended his sister Emma's graduation ceremony.

Shelton gave his fans a glimpse of the ceremony as he uploaded a series of pictures while joking that the "whole fam graduated this weekend" as his entire family was present at Emma's graduation.

Shelton wrote on Instagram:

"Feels like the whole fam graduated this weekend 💙"

Ben Shelton was seen with sister Emma in one of the pictures. In another picture, Shelton was seen with his whole family. Ben Shelton's father, Bryan Shelton, also doubles as his coach.

Shelton is not the only one with tennis genes in his family. His sister Emma is also a tennis player. Emma Shelton was a tennis student-athlete at the University of Florida. Ben Shelton also attended the same university before turning pro in 2022.

2023 - Ben Shelton's breakthrough season

Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Ben Shelton first caught the eye of the tennis world when he played at the 2022 US Open. However, he bowed out in the first round after a grueling 5-set match against Nuno Borges.

Shelton caught attention at the 2023 Australian Open. On his debut at Australian Open, Shelton managed to reach the quarter-finals after defeating Zhang Zhizhen, Nicolas Jarry, Alexei Popyrin, and J.J. Wolf in the previous rounds. This saw him enter the Top 50 in the rankings for the first time in his career.

Shelton then lost in the first round at the 2023 French Open and in the second round at Wimbledon. The 21-year-old had some underwhelming results at the beginning of the American hardcourt season as well. However, he bounced back just in time for the 2023 US Open.

Shelton reached the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time after defeating Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-final of the New York Major. However, he lost to the eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the final four. Shelton's run at the US Open also saw him jump to World No. 19.

Shelton followed this extraordinary result by reaching the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters, defeating World No. 4 Jannik Sinner in the process. Shelton won his first title at the Japan Open in October, defeating Aslan Karatsev in the final of the ATP 500 tournament. Shelton ended his 2023 season as World No. 17 in the ATP rankings.