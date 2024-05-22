"Whole lot of work, fuel, repeat" - Emma Raducanu shares sneak peek into her packed schedule after French Open qualifying withdrawal

Emma Raducanu recently gave her fans an update surrounding her busy schedule. The Brit, who is ranked well outside the top 200 WTA rankings, could forego her participation at this year's French Open.

Raducanu has been in a major slump after winning the 2021 US Open against all odds. Form issues and multiple surgeries have marred the 21-year-old's campaigns on the WTA Tour since then. She was on an eight-month injury lay-off last year, which contributed to her freefall in the rankings.

Emma Raducanu has posted respectable results in 2024, though. The Brit reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart last month, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

The youngster took to her Instagram account earlier on Tuesday (May 21) to post a few snaps from her daily routine. She treated the tennis world to some of her most recent selfies, while also sharing scrumptious-looking pictures of grilled steak and eggs and bacon.

"Whole lot of work, fuel🔁repeat," the Brit wrote in the caption.

While Raducanu has shown promising signs lately, she won't be following up on her rich vein of form. Due to her lowly ranking of 212, she wasn't eligible for a direct main draw entry at the 2024 French Open.

Moreover, the former World No. 10 also withdrew from the qualifiers of the event, after it was confirmed that she wouldn't receive a wildcard to compete in the women's singles competition of the event. However, she can still play in the Claycourt Major if three more players withdraw before main draw action starts.

Emma Raducanu: "I don’t think this is my best, I still have a long way to go"

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu opened up on her wrist and ankle surgeries last month at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The Brit expressed hesitancy to reveal the news to the media at the time of the injuries, which she suffered in mid-2023, as she was admittedly feeling vulnerable then.

"Obviously, a lot was going on. I knew I was going to have to have surgery. I didn't want to say anything about it [in the press conference] but I was a bit gutted about that," Emma Raducanu told Sky Sports Tennis last month.

"I'm in a much better place with my tennis. Mentally I feel really confident and I'm just looking forward to the rest of the clay season, to be honest," she added.

During a different interaction, she said she wasn't surprised with her last-eight runs at the 500-level event, adding that her ceiling was relatively much higher.

"I must say I’m not too surprised because I’ve been working really hard on the training court and I knew it was a matter of time. Honestly, I don’t think this is my best. I still have a long way to go," Raducanu said during a post-match on-court interview.