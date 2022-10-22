"Why is this accused domestic abuser and known misogynist commenting on anything?" - Tennis fans hit back at Nick Kyrgios for unprovoked dig at Simona Halep amidst doping scandal

Simona Halep's provisional suspension from tennis in light of her testing positive for Roxadustat, a banned substance according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), has been the talk of the town since yesterday.

The Romanian showed very small traces of the drug during the US Open back in August, leading to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) banning her from the sport pending further investigation.

ATP's perennial bad boy Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, took to social media to take a shot at the former World No. 1, infuriating other tennis fans in the process. Responding to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg talking about the issue, Krygios replied with just a single "Mmhmm," but even that was enough to catch the ire of users on Twitter.

One fan shot back at the Australian, claiming why he, as an accused domestic abuser (court case pending) and a "known misogynist," was coming in on a moral high horse, tweeting:

"Why is this accused domestic abuser & known misogynist Kyrgios commenting on anything?"

LavanyaSingerDinesh🇺🇦 @VocalistLavanya @NickKyrgios @BenRothenberg WHY IS THIS ACCUSED DOMESTIC ABUSER & KNOWN MISOGYNIST KYRGIOS COMMENTING ON ANYTHING?

Another fan expressed a similar sentiment, writing that Kyrgios should be the "last one" to comment on such matters, considering his torrid past.

"F**king Kyrgios is the last one who should be even commenting on something."

Marty @Svitoflopina fucking Kyrgios is the last one who should be even commenting on something

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Slayla @ficon_t No because how DARE(no pun intended) someone like Kygrios who has constantly disrespected the sport of tennis and everyone around it from ball kids to umpires to opponents come for Halep who has only showed an exemplary behavior in her entire career. Absolutely insane

Coach Lay $10000 seminar coming @layla_job @NickKyrgios @BenRothenberg I KNOW THAT AINT WHO I THINK IT IS…….. Not the man accused of domestic violence having ANYTHING to say about Simona…. Nah son. Sit this out

"Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth" - Simona Halep

Simona Halep at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

Simona Halep, as one would expect, has vowed to fight the ruling, calling it the "hardest match" of her life. Noting that cheating has "never even crossed" her mind at any point in her career, the two-time Grand Slam champion added that she felt confused and, more interestingly, betrayed by the suspension, hinting at something far more sinister.

"Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth," Simona Halep wrote. "Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, feel completely confused and betrayed."

The 31-year-old remained firm in her declaration that she had never knowingly ingested a banned substance and hoped that the truth would come out once the full investigation is completed.

"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out. It's not about the titles or the money. It's about honor, and the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years," Simona Halep wrote.

