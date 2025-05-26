"Why is Carlos Alcaraz wearing jail clothes?" - Fans appalled by Spaniard's 'worst ever' French Open outfit

Carlos Alcaraz got his French Open title defense underway on Monday, May 26, with a first-round match against Giulio Zeppieri on Court Suzanne Lenglen. The clash also gave fans the chance to observe his outfit for this year's edition of the prestigious claycourt Major. Most fans though, were appalled by what they witnessed.

Alcaraz's 2025 French Open outfit, designed by his apparel and footwear sponsor Nike, includes a white, round-neck t-shirt bearing thick, black horizontal stripes. The stripes are bordered by thin sky blue highlights both above and below. The outfit also features black shorts, white socks, and predominantly black tennis shoes with hints of white and sky blue. Last but not least, there's a sky blue wristband as well.

Take a look at Carlos Alcaraz's outfit at Roland Garros this year by expanding the X (formerly Twitter) link below:

Several tennis fans on X were far from impressed with the ATP No. 2's outfit for the 2025 French Open. Some openly ridiculed the outfit, while others took brazen swipes at Nike.

"Wtf…why he is wearing jail clothes," one fan wrote.

"This has to be one of the worst kits of all time," added another.

"Might be one of the worst Nike RG fits in the last couple of years," another fan chimed in.

"Bro working at footlocker 😭," joked one.

"@Nike this is what you could come up for RG defending champion??? Why @carlosalcaraz ????" another questioned.

"Nike has blood on their hands," weighed in yet another fan.

Despite the outfit not being what most fans of the Spaniard would have liked to see, Alcaraz's tennis certainly made an impression as he cruised to a comfortable win in his opening match at the 2025 French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz begins French Open title defense with a bang with straight-set demolition of Giulio Zeppieri

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point against Giulio Zeppieri in the pair's men's singles first round clash at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz came into this year's Roland Garros on the back of a maiden title triumph at the Italian Open. In his first-round match in Paris, the Spaniard seemed to bring his rampant momentum from Rome, producing a mightily impressive performance as in a dominant 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Giulio Zeppieri.

With a 78 win percentage on his first serve and four out of eight break points converted, the defending champion was mostly relentless over the course of the encounter, barely allowing his Italian opponent to settle.

Up next for Alcaraz is a second-round clash against Fabian Marozsan. Even though the Spaniard will be the favorite on paper to emerge victorious against the Hungarian, the pair's ATP Tour-level head-to-head stands at 1-1.

