Andrey Rublev finally unveiled his official clothing brand Rublo on Wednesday on his social media after much anticipation.

Rublev put out a post with a moving message and video. In the video, which is animated, a character who bears resemblance to Rublev can be seen standing on a cliff watching the sunset. As soon as the sun sets, a teardrop falls from his eye and he jumps off the cliff and as he jumps, he turns into crows which then form the brand's logo.

In the message, Rublev mentions the reasons for creating the brand:

"I just want to be honest and speak the truth. Everyone deserves a chance. All the income from the collection (100%) will go to children in need. It’s not about business this time, because I’m not gaining anything. I believe that people’s ego only brings bad things, and the bigger the ego, the worse things happen.

No matter how people treat you, even if they treat you badly, the most important thing is to keep the light inside and make your ego as small as possible."

Rublev's message elicited positive reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"How, why the f**k am I in tears while reading it???😭😭😭😭😭This message to the world is the best gift Andrey could make, even bigger than his merch, his brand. THESE FU**ING WORDS, I just wanna save them and keep them with me forever🖤" one fan wrote.

Another fan said, "Andrey you are a amazing tennis player and a incredible human being. Giving back in any way someone is able in their life is so important and vital to making society better for all."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Andrey Rublev's regular meltdowns on court cause concern

Andrey Rublev reacting to a lost point

Every tennis fan is aware of Andrey Rublev's tendency to get frustrated during a match when things don't go his way. He screams at his team, smashes rackets, and has also harmed himself on occasions. But the Russian has always been open when it comes to mental health.

However, at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, Rublev did something that shocked a lot of fans. In a match against Carlos Alcaraz, Rublev grew so frustrated after losing a point and handing the Spaniard a break that he repeatedly hit himself on his left knee and it started bleeding.

"It's OK, I get disappointed and couldn't manage," Rublev said after the match.

This behavior from the Russian caused concern for the entire tennis fraternity. On Tennis Channel Live, Nick Kyrgios, Andy Roddick and Jim Courier discussed Andrey Rublev's behavior as being dumb and crazy.