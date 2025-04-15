Why fans are worried about Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's return to Spaniard's team

Carlos Alcaraz is finally set to reunite with his longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after a significant time apart. Ferrero, who has been a key figure in Alcaraz’s rise, is reportedly expected to rejoin his protégé at the ongoing Barcelona Open.

The year didn’t start on the best note for Alcaraz, as his pursuit of a fifth Grand Slam title came up short at the Australian Open despite a commendable showing. He did manage to rebound with a title win in Rotterdam, but a string of inconsistent results followed in Doha, Indian Wells, and Miami. However, he seemed to rediscover his rhythm in Monte Carlo.

The Spaniard delivered a stellar performance in Monte Carlo, battling past Lorenzo Musetti in a gritty three-set final to claim the title. Notably, Ferrero was missing from the box—not just in Monte Carlo, but also during his title-winning run in Rotterdam. In his absence, new team member Samuel López stepped in to guide the youngstar through both successful campaigns.

But now, as reported by Marca, it seems Juan Carlos Ferrero is set to rejoin Carlos Alcaraz’s team at the ongoing Barcelona Open. The 21-year-old has already arrived in Barcelona and kicked off his campaign with a win over Ethan Quinn.

Fans, however, don’t seem too thrilled with the news. Many believe Alcaraz has only been finding success this season when Ferrero has been absent, sparking concerns that his return might jinx the Spaniard’s momentum rather than help it.

One X user wrote:

“With Ferrero in his box he won't win anything I'm afraid. He should stick with Samuel Lopez and positivity."

“No RG, no Madrid, no Barcelona..... we're back to being washed,” another wrote.

One account posted:

“He was such bad vibes in Miami. Had this big a** mic in front of him but he decided to silently crash out instead of coaching Carlos."

“Why can’t he just stay away?” one user asked.

“Here goes all the trophies,” another added.

Another user tweeted:

“Ijbol goodbye we ain't winning s*it.”

Juan Carlos Ferrero set to accompany Carlos Alcaraz to French Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz pictured with Juan Carlos Ferrero | Image Source: Getty

According to the report by Marca, Juan Carlos Ferrero isn’t just expected to rejoin Carlos Alcaraz’s team at the Barcelona Open—he’s also set to travel with the Spaniard to the Madrid Open and later to the French Open. Whether Samuel López will be present alongside Ferrero remains uncertain for now.

Alcaraz enters Roland-Garros this year as the defending champion, having beaten Alexander Zverev in last year’s final. He’ll be eyeing his second title there and the fifth Grand Slam trophy of his career in May.

