"Why fight for a comeback when you know you clearly won't be fit enough for the semifinals, plain selfishness" - Some tennis fans rebuke Rafael Nadal for Wimbledon withdrawal

Rafael Nadal shocked the world today by announcing that he is withdrawing from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships ahead of his semifinal encounter against Nick Kyrgios, citing an abdominal issue.

The injury bothered him during the quarterfinal fixture against Taylor Fritz as well, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion somehow powered through to mount an incredible 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) win in five sets.

While most fans on social media wished the Mallorcan a speedy recovery in the coming days, some fans took the opportunity to criticize the Mallorcan for his decision. They were of the opinion that the 36-year-old had ended up robbing everyone of a spectacle by pulling out, remarking that it was selfish on his part to do so.

If he had known during the clash against Fritz that he would not be in a position to carry on for the rest of the tournament, users on Twitter reasoned, allowing the American to go through would have been the ideal decision.

Some even went as far as accusing the Spaniard of doing it on purpose, since it meant Kyrgios would come into the potential final against Novak Djokovic relatively fresher with an additional day of rest.

"This is totally silly considering the fact he denied Taylor Fritz advancing. Why fight for a comeback when you know you clearly won't be fit enough for the semifinals. plain selfishness if you ask me. he owes Fritz an apology btw," one fan tweeted.

"Nadal should've withdrawn yesterday during that match to give Fritz the opportunity to play in the semis if he knew that he might not be able to play in the next match," another user wrote.

"This guy is the absolute worst! He's "injured" but could play 5 sets (over 4 hours) yesterday? He has had tape on his abdomen since the start of Wimbledon, yet he played matches and/or trained every single day during this time. But now he's too "injured" to continue? Yeah, okay," one account posted.

"Honestly wouldn't be surprised if Nadal withdraws knowing he's not fit enough before the match on Friday to give Kyrgios an extra day just to be fit enough and well rested to play against a possible ND in the final," another fan tweeted.

Rafael Nadal will go into the US Open with an unbeaten record in Grand Slams this year

Rafael Nadal has a 19-0 record in Grand Slams this season

Although Rafael Nadal's dreams of a Calendar Slam have come to an end with his withdrawal from Wimbledon, he will show up at the US Open in August with a 19-0 unbeaten record in Grand Slams this season.

"I hope this three, four weeks will allow me to do my normal calendar."



#Wimbledon Rafa Nadal says he expects to be out for three or four weeks."I hope this three, four weeks will allow me to do my normal calendar." Rafa Nadal says he expects to be out for three or four weeks."I hope this three, four weeks will allow me to do my normal calendar."#Wimbledon

The Spaniard confirmed at his press conference that he expects to spend the next 3-4 weeks recovering from the injury, following which he plans to be back in action as usual. The World No. 4 is a four-time winner at Flushing Meadows and will be hoping to take that tally to five this year.

