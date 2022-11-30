"Why did I say soccer? I'm not American" - Daniil Medvedev reveals his favorite sports apart from tennis, his biggest career achievement, and more

Football, or soccer as Americans refer to it, and Formula 1 are Daniil Medvedev's preferred sports after tennis.

The Russian is set to participate in the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition in Saudi Arabia from December 8 to 10. The World No. 7 took part in a series of rapid-fire questions and responded to some with lighthearted answers.

When asked about his favorite sport besides tennis, Medvedev named two, saying:

"Soccer and Formula 1; why did I say soccer? I'm not American."

Watching soccer is also the most effective pre-match routine, according to Medvedev. The former World No. 1, however, believes that tennis is the best sport because it is "fiercely competitive."

When asked why he would win this edition of the Diriyah Tennis Cup, Medvedev stated that he played well last time and was eager to repeat the feat this year.

"Because I played very good there the first time, so I wanna do it again," Medvedev said.

When asked what his greatest tennis accomplishment was, the 26-year-old asserted that it was winning the 2021 US Open, where he defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the final to claim the men's singles title.

"Winning US open, probably," he revealed.

When asked what tennis has taught him in his daily life, Medvedev said:

"In order to win, you have to try your best."

"Something was missing" - Daniil Medvedev evaluates his 2022 season

Daniil Medvedev was unable to defend his US Open.

Daniil Medvedev concluded his 2022 season with a win-loss record of 45-19. He could not defend his US Open crown, and could only win two titles – the Los Cabos ATP 250 tournament and the ATP 500 Vienna Open. Last year, he recorded 63 wins as opposed to only 13 defeats, with the season highlighted by his first Grand Slam triumph at the New York Major,

Speaking in an interview for the Diriyah Tennis Cup, the Russian acknowledged that at times in 2022, the old Medvedev was missing.

"The only thing I want to expect from myself and then to let the fans see it is the best version of me. I want to play good tennis this season. There were some moments when I was, in a way, not myself on the court. Something was missing," Daniil Medvedev said.

That said, the World No. 7 stated that there is nothing to be concerned about and vowed to bounce back next year.

"Something was not clicking, which is normal in everybody's careers and everybody's seasons. Sometimes, some moments are better than the others. But I want to try to be better next year. And I want to try it: to show my best level everytime," he asserted.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes